OnePlus 13 might launch in October with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4; Check details

    The OnePlus 13 is rumored to launch earlier than expected, possibly in October, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Leaks suggest a significant camera design overhaul with a vertical layout and Hasselblad branding, potentially incorporating technology from Oppo's Find X7 Ultra.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    The OnePlus 13 will release earlier than anticipated. The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to launch in October, but the OnePlus 12 was announced in December of last year. This information originates from a well-known Chinese tipster named Digital Chat Station. According to the rumour, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the company's flagship processor, will be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, and the OnePlus 13 may be the first handset to use it. Although OnePlus has not yet released any information on the launch, if it is happening in October, we may anticipate hearing more in the days to ahead.

    Based on leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be a highly anticipated device, particularly in terms of its camera design. The rear cameras on the OnePlus 13 are anticipated to be vertically stacked in the top-left corner, departing from the customary circular arrangement seen on earlier versions. One of the cameras is supposed to have a broader ring surrounding it to add flare and give the design a modern feel. Additionally, the camera module will have the Hasselblad logo, which is a notable departure from the OnePlus 12 series' appearance.

    These design updates aren't just rumours, they were hinted at by Digital Chat Station, a reliable source on Weibo, suggesting that the OnePlus 13 could indeed introduce this new camera arrangement.  Potential developments in camera technology are also a topic of discussion, particularly because OnePlus is a part of Oppo, a company known for its superior cameras. Oppo's Find X7 Ultra, for example, has two 50-megapixel periscope cameras, one of which has a 6x optical zoom, in addition to a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Some of these amazing features are rumoured to be inherited by the OnePlus 13.

    With Qualcomm's future Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which will replace the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, performance-wise, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to make great progress. Furthermore, there are rumours stating that the phone will keep its 2K display and may add an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for increased security.

    The OnePlus 13 is probably going to launch later this year. It will first be accessible in China before coming to India, if past launches provide any indication. These are interesting details, yet they are still conjectural. To find out exactly what the OnePlus 13 will provide, we'll have to wait till OnePlus makes its next flagship official

