Apple's highly anticipated Sept event is approaching, with iPhone 17 series taking center stage. Four models are expected: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new Air. The event will also likely feature new Apple Watches and potentially AirPods.

The wait is almost over for Apple fans. The IT giant is preparing for its most anticipated event of the year, which is scheduled for September. There are rumours of more intriguing product announcements coming ahead, but the new iPhone 17 series will receive a lot of attention. More new items, such as slimmer Apple Watches and potentially improved AirPods, are on the horizon. At Apple's September event, the biggest attraction is typically the iPhone unveiling, and this year is no exception.

According to various media reports, four models appear to be in the works: