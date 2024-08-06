Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flipkart flagship sale 2024 goes LIVE: Check top deals, offers and bank discount here

    Flipkart's Flagship Sale will offer discounts on various electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, and cameras. Additionally, the company has partnered with various banks to provide additional discounts to customers.
     

    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    Flipkart has announced the dates of its Flagship sale in India. The domestic e-commerce behemoth will be having enticing sales and discounts on a variety of items in advance of Independence Day. Additionally, the business has teamed up with lenders to offer bank and credit card discounts during the sale. During the sale, interested parties can purchase smartphones at reduced prices from manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.

    In honour of India's Independence Day, the Flipkart Flagship Sale will begin on August 6 at 12:00 pm IST in conjunction with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival. Additionally, the e-commerce site offers an immediate 10% discount on credit card and EMI transactions done with ICICI Bank, BoB Card, and Yes Bank. Customers may also benefit from exchange incentives on specific goods and free EMI alternatives. During the event, users of Flipkart Plus may also take advantage of exclusive SuperCoins discounts.

    Also Read | Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000?

    Previews of the phones that will be offered at steep discounts during the event have been made accessible on the Flipkart Flagship Sale home page. During the sale, popular phones including the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and iPhone 15 will be available at competitive pricing. 

    Discounts of up to 80% are also available to interested consumers on electronics, such as tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and cameras. Tablets will retail at Rs. 7,999, while cameras will begin at Rs. 5,034.

    Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Flipkart is promising to offer up to 80 percent discount on food and sports items. Customers will get up to 80 percent off on furniture. Home essentials items will come with a starting price of Rs. 49. Additionally, fashion enthusiasts can find 50 percent to 80 percent discounts on products.

    It's also worth mentioning that Amazon will be hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale on August 6, starting at 12 noon for all users.

     

