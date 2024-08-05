Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000?

Each smartphone brings its own unique strengths to the under Rs. 30,000 price range. To find the best option for your needs, consider your priorities in terms of design, performance, and camera features. Take a look the comparison between Motorola Edge 50, Realme 13 Pro and Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Several brands, including Nothing, Motorola, and Realme, have recently introduced new smartphones in India, all priced under Rs. 30,000. All of them were priced around Rs. 30,000. The Motorola Edge 50, Realme 13 Pro, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus are among of these options. Every smartphone has unique features to meet the demands of various users. Here is a thorough comparison to assist prospective customers in selecting the gadget that best meets their needs.

Display comparison

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a Glyph Interface on the back, maintaining the appearance of its predecessor. It comes in grey and black colours.

The 6.67-inch pOLED display on the Motorola Edge 50 has a maximum brightness of 1900 nits and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is available in multiple finishes: Koala Grey vegan suede and Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz vegan leather.

The 6.7-inch curved ProXDR AMOLED display of the Realme 13 Pro is dust and water resistant, having an IP65 rating. It comes in Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green, and depending on the material on the back, it varies in thickness and weight.

Amazing camera

Together with a 50MP front camera, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus boasts a dual back camera configuration with a 50MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide lens.

Together with a 13MP front camera, the Motorola Edge 50 has a triple back camera system that includes a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP primary sensor with a Sony-Lytia 700C sensor.

A triple rear camera combination including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens is also included with the Realme 13 Pro. It sports a 32MP front camera for taking selfies.

What's under the hood?

The MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor powers the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, offering 256GB of expandable storage and up to 12GB of RAM (with a RAM booster, up to 20GB).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU and Motorola's vapour cooling technology power the Motorola Edge 50, which can accommodate up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3D VC cooling system are all included in the Realme 13 Pro, which also boasts improved thermal performance.

Battery life

The 5000mAh battery of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus supports 50W rapid charging.

A 5000mAh battery with 68W rapid charging capacity powers the Motorola Edge 50, allowing for faster recharging times.

With a 5200mAh battery and 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, the Realme 13 Pro can charge from 1% to 50% capacity in 27 minutes and keep the battery at 80% health for up to four years.

Price and other details

The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus costs Rs. 27,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 29,999.

The Motorola Edge 50 is available in finishes like as Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey, and its pricing starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model.

The Realme 13 Pro is available in Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green, with a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

