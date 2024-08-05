Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale starts on 6th August 2024, with exclusive early access for Prime members. Discounts are available on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Realme, plus a 10 per cent instant discount via SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    The dates for Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale have been made public. Starting on August 6, 2024, at 12:00 PM IST (noon), the discount sale will begin. On August 6 at midnight, Prime members will have early access to the deals, 12 hours ahead of everyone else.  Amazon has disclosed the future deals and bank discounts that are available to you during the Great Freedom Festival Sale in addition to the sale date. We are highlighting the forthcoming offers on smartphones, but there will be deals on home appliances, electronics, fashion, kitchen utilities, daily needs, books, toys, and more categories. 

    Smartphones from companies including OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, iQoo, Xiaomi, Tecno, Honour, and Lava will be on sale for less during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, which begins on August 6. Additionally, customers may get an instant 10% discount on their purchase by using an SBI credit card or making an EMI transaction. The names of the cellphones that will be discounted during the sale have been made public by Amazon. Among them are:

    OnePlus: The Nord CE4 Lite 5G, Nord 4 5G, OnePlus 12R, Nord CE4, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, and other OnePlus devices are available for purchase.

    iQOO: There are several 5G smartphones available from iQOO, including the Z9 Lite 5G, Z9x 5G, Neo 9 Pro 5G, Z7 Pro 5G, Z9 5G, and more.

    Realme: There are several Realme smartphones available for purchase, including the Realme 70 Pro 5G, Realme N61, Realme 70x 5G, Realme GT 6T 5G, Realme N65 5G, and Realme N63.

    Redmi: Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, Xiaomi 14, and more Xiaomi smartphones are available for purchase.

    Samsung: Samsung smartphones such the Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy M15 5G, Galaxy S24 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, and more are available for purchase.

    Tecno: The following Tecno smartphones are available for purchase: the Tecno Pop 8, Tecno Phantom V Flip, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 30 5G, and Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G.

    Additional 5G smartphones available for purchase include the Honour 200, Honour X9b, Nokia G42, OPPO F27 Pro+, Poco M6 Pro, Poco C65, Vivo Y28e, Lava Blaze X, itel A70, and more.

     

