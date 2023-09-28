Flipkart sale 2023 date ANNOUNCED! Check expected deals on Google, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on October 8 and will end on October 15 in India. Buyers will get discounts on Pixel 7, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and more on Flipkart. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also expected to begin around the same time.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on October 8 and will end on October 15 in India. Buyers of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank cards will receive an immediate 10 percent discount, according to the e-commerce site. They would also receive discounts on particular goods using Paytm UPI and Wallet. In addition, users will be able to trade in their old mobile phones for new ones at a discount.

According to the business, purchasers would receive discounts on many devices. The Google Pixel 7 will retail at Rs 36,499, down from Rs 59,999, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G will cost Rs 35,999, the Nothing Phone 2 will cost Rs 23,999, and the Samsung Galaxy F13 will cost Rs 9,199, down from Rs 14,999.

During the next sale, there will also be discounts and offers on smartphones including the Poco M5, Redmi Note 12, Infinix Hot 30, Vivo V29e, Moto G32, and more. Realme C51, Moto Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and other devices will be offered at a discount.

Several smartphones will be on initial sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event. These smartphones include the Vivo V29 series, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, among others. As the sale draws nearer, Flipkart will disclose more bargains.

Around the same time, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is anticipated to start. Customers will receive discounts and deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and other manufacturers during the next Amazon sale. Additionally, they will receive a 10% immediate discount on SBI Bank cards. The business has not yet made the formal selling dates public.