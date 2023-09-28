Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta unveils Ray-Ban smart glasses with live streaming feature; Check out its specs, price & other details

    Meta introduced the first-generation smart glasses 'Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses' with audio and video features. It is capable to allow the wearer to livestream quickly and take photos as and when it is being requested. 
     

    Meta unveils Ray-Ban smart glasses with live streaming feature Check out its specs price other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Since OpenAI released ChatGPT and astounded users in November 2022, artificial intelligence has been the buzz of the IT industry. With its human-like replies, the AI chatbot soon attracted attention, and people started looking for applications for the new technology. ChatGPT has undergone several improvements over time and will soon include real-time browsing capabilities. Even IT behemoths like Microsoft and Google have their own AI chatbots.

    But Meta was one player who had been absent from the AI race up to this point. Additionally, rumours that Meta was developing its own AI assistant as well as other AI-powered goods have been circulating for a while.

    Also Read | Google introduces earthquake alert system for Android users in India; Know how it will work

    During its Connect launch event, Meta showcased its new smart eyewear, developed in association with Ray-Ban. In addition to being able to play music, take pictures, and record movies, the glasses can also broadcast what you see on Facebook and Instagram. A white light that pulses around the lens will indicate that a recording is taking place as it is being made.

    The Meta AI will also be included in Meta's smart glasses, and you may communicate with it by saying "Hey Meta." However, at the time of debut, the beta version of the Meta AI capabilities will only be accessible in the US. The glasses are up for pre-order and will be on sale on October 17. The price of the smart glasses starts from USD 299.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo & more

    Additionally, Meta finally unveiled its own AI assistant as well as smart glasses that can broadcast what you view. Additionally, the company's Meta AI AI assistant will soon be accessible on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

    When discussing its next AI helper, Meta revealed that it will go by the moniker Meta AI. Thanks to Meta's collaboration with Microsoft Bing, the AI assistant can now produce visuals.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 34,399 ahead of Flipkart sale 2023; Check deal details

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung Motorola Vivo more gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts expected on phones from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo & more

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 4 launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 4 launch

    Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi 13T with Leica optics launched Check features battery price more gcw

    Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T with Leica optics launched; Check features, battery, price & more

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia steal iPhone 15 series iPads more WATCH gcw

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia; steal iPhone 15 series, iPads & more (WATCH)

    CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro Buds Pro Power 65 GaN Charger launched check price details features more gcw

    CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro, Buds Pro & Power 65 GaN Charger launched

    Recent Stories

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father ATG

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father

    Domino's delivery hero: Agents go extra mile to deliver pizza in Bengaluru traffic chaos, video trends - WATCH vkp

    Domino's delivery hero: Agents go extra mile to deliver pizza in Bengaluru traffic chaos, video trends - WATCH

    Chottanikara Bhagavathy Temple: A spiritual place for exorcism rkn

    Chottanikara Bhagavathy Temple: A spiritual place for exorcism

    Cinnamon to Coriander: 7 must have Indian spices to elevate your food SHG

    Cinnamon to Coriander: 7 must have Indian spices to elevate your food

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's encouraging words on Jasprit Bumrah's form ahead of mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's encouraging words on Jasprit Bumrah's form ahead of mega event

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon