iPhone 17 series is rumoured to ditch physical SIM card slot in favour of eSIM. This change may initially roll out in EU, with potential global expansion, including India, where eSIM support already exists but physical SIMs are still an option.

Apple is all set to launch its next generation of iPhones on September 9. The iPhone 17 series with some new features and design enhancements is anticipated to be unveiled during the Apple event. But before the introduction, there have been further reports that there won't be an actual SIM card slot. According to MacRumors, Apple intends to take the SIM card tray out of every iPhone 17 model sold in the EU.

Germany, France, and Spain are among the 27 countries that make up the European Union. Only eSIMs will be compatible with users' smartphones. The Cupertino company has reportedly requested that its approved shops in the EU finish an eSIM support training course. This course is accessible through Apple's SEED app, which is used by merchants and workers of Apple stores worldwide, suggesting that the absence of a SIM card slot may not be exclusive to Europe.

eSIM connection is already supported by iPhones supplied in India. For customers that want to utilise conventional SIM cards, Apple has kept the physical slot available. The iPhone 17 series has the potential to alter this. The speculated iPhone 17 Air may eliminate SIM card slots in every country due to its possible ultra-thin design, however Apple has not yet disclosed any details. In India, the iPhone 17 Air could be the first model without a SIM tray.

The battery of the speculated iPhone 17 Pro was revealed last month. Two variants were revealed in the leak: a smaller one that appeared to have room for the SIM card slot and a normal one for the US. The smaller battery was intended for certain markets, including China, according to tipster Majin Bu. It is anticipated that Apple would release this version with a single SIM slot in India.

Many people believe that eSIMs are a safer and more convenient option than actual SIM cards. With eSIMs, users can easily switch connections and avoid fumbling with cards. In the event that the phone is stolen, eSIMs may be deleted immediately.