Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature?

Do you know Apple is not the first to offer tap feature, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is not the first device to have the support. In fact, that laurel goes to its closest competitor Samsung.

Apple has been enjoying the success of the iPhone 15 series launch this month, but the corporation also has the Watch Ultra 2 and the new Apple Watch Series 9 in its arsenal. When Apple opted to do away with the headphone port on the iPhones, and every other company did the same, the dynamics of the business were forever altered.

Similarly, Android phones are now delivering capabilities similar to those that Apple introduced with the Dynamic Island notch on the iPhone 14 Pros. It is understandable for the firm to assert that the new double-tap gesture on the Apple Watch Series 9 is a welcome improvement to its wearable and will benefit millions of people.

But do you know the Apple Watch Series 9 is not the first gadget to enable this capability? That honour really belongs to Samsung, its closest rival, which has added tap gesture functionality to the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5, and most recent Watch 6 series. The One UI 5 Watch version, which is based on the Wear OS 4 platform jointly created by Google and Samsung, offers the capability.

With this gesture capability, owners of Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches introduced in the last two years may manage various settings by forming a fist, tapping the thumb with the index finger, and more. Samsung calls its feature Universal Gestures.

These are not turned on by default, however you may check for the functionality in the Accessibility section of the Galaxy Watch 4/5/6's Settings page. Once enabled, Samsung will present you with a variety of choices for the wristwatch, including "shake," "nod," and "knock-knock" gesture modes.

The base model of the Apple Watch Series 9 costs Rs 41,900, while the Watch Ultra 2 starts at Rs 89,900 in India. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is sold in the nation for around Rs 40,000.

