Did you know Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port can charge your Apple Watch and AirPods?

The latest iPhone 15 models have shifted from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. The adoption of USB-C brings a host of other conveniences as well, including the ability to use a single charging cable for multiple Apple devices like Macs, iPads, iPhones, and various USB-C accessories.

In a notable departure from the standard Lightning port, Apple has introduced its newest iPhone 15 models with the flexible USB-C interface. Because of this change, Apple consumers now have more options, including the ability to use their iPhones to directly charge their AirPods and Apple Watch.

To leverage this exciting feature, users will need the appropriate cable, such as a USB-C to USB-C cable for the recently launched AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Charging Case or a USB-C Apple Watch charging puck. This development marks a significant departure from the previous Lightning port, where such functionality was unavailable.

When announcing the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple made a point to highlight this functionality, highlighting the usefulness of utilising USB-C Macs to charge not just iPhones but also AirPods and Apple Watches. This innovative method deviates from the conventional practise of utilising just chargers designed for particular accessories.

Consider a situation in which you are without a charger and your Apple Watch or AirPods are nearing the end of their battery life. With the iPhone 15, you can conveniently charge your gadgets by drawing power from your phone's battery, doing away with the need to carry around a separate battery pack.

Other benefits of USB-C adoption include the ability to charge multiple Apple products, such as Macs, iPads, and iPhones, with a single charging connection as well as a variety of USB-C accessories. With the appropriate cable, owners of the iPhone 15 Pro models may benefit from quicker USB 3 transfer speeds that can reach an astonishing 10Gb/s. It's important to remember that the normal iPhone 15 models will still support USB 2 charging at rates that correspond to those of the departing Lightning connection.

