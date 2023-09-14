Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port can charge your Apple Watch and AirPods?

    The latest iPhone 15 models have shifted from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. The adoption of USB-C brings a host of other conveniences as well, including the ability to use a single charging cable for multiple Apple devices like Macs, iPads, iPhones, and various USB-C accessories.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    In a notable departure from the standard Lightning port, Apple has introduced its newest iPhone 15 models with the flexible USB-C interface. Because of this change, Apple consumers now have more options, including the ability to use their iPhones to directly charge their AirPods and Apple Watch.

    To leverage this exciting feature, users will need the appropriate cable, such as a USB-C to USB-C cable for the recently launched AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Charging Case or a USB-C Apple Watch charging puck. This development marks a significant departure from the previous Lightning port, where such functionality was unavailable.

    Also Read | Honor 90 5G with 200MP camera, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery debuts in India

    When announcing the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple made a point to highlight this functionality, highlighting the usefulness of utilising USB-C Macs to charge not just iPhones but also AirPods and Apple Watches. This innovative method deviates from the conventional practise of utilising just chargers designed for particular accessories.

    Consider a situation in which you are without a charger and your Apple Watch or AirPods are nearing the end of their battery life. With the iPhone 15, you can conveniently charge your gadgets by drawing power from your phone's battery, doing away with the need to carry around a separate battery pack.

     

    Also Read | Dynamic Island in iPhone 15: Here's why everyone is talking about the standout feature

    Other benefits of USB-C adoption include the ability to charge multiple Apple products, such as Macs, iPads, and iPhones, with a single charging connection as well as a variety of USB-C accessories. With the appropriate cable, owners of the iPhone 15 Pro models may benefit from quicker USB 3 transfer speeds that can reach an astonishing 10Gb/s. It's important to remember that the normal iPhone 15 models will still support USB 2 charging at rates that correspond to those of the departing Lightning connection.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes ISRO-made GPS technology; Check out details

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
