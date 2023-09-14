Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dynamic Island in iPhone 15: Here's why everyone is talking about the standout feature

    Apple iPhone 15 gets the dynamic island this year, which made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in 2022. Here’s a detailed look at the feature.

    Dynamic Island in iPhone 15 Here is why everyone talking about the standout feature gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 15 series didn’t show many big surprises during the launch event this week, including the fact that Apple is taking the Dynamic Island notch to all the iPhone 15 models this year.  This is a feature that was a software-based addition to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models last year and is now being made available on four iPhone 15 models by the manufacturer. When Dynamic Island was first announced by Apple last year, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and now more people will have the opportunity to use it without having to spend a fortune on an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max model. 

    Apple's wide notch, called Dynamic Island, can perform real-time activities at the top of the iPhone's screen. Since the release of the iPhone X model, all iPhones have featured a broad notch, but last year, Apple decided to mix things up by adding a notch to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Another way to describe Dynamic Island is as an additional display for the iPhone's screen's content (albeit with less functionality).

    According to Apple, Dynamic Island enables you to engage in a variety of live activities that are compatible with the corresponding apps.  On the Dynamic Island, Apple claims that you may check notifications and monitor the status of ongoing tasks like meal delivery or cab status. Not only that, but you can also access Apple Maps directions and the music that is now playing.

    Apple is still in the early phases with Dynamic Island and it needs developer interest and support to build more features into the live activities section. Although there aren't many possibilities right now, there is clearly promise, and now more iPhone users may enjoy the technology.

