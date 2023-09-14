Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes ISRO-made GPS technology; Check out details

    Tech giant Apple on Tuesday officially unveiled its new high-end iPhones: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The users can see that Apple has Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC) Digital compass Wi-Fi Cellular,iBeacon micro-location. It is the NavIC which is developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). 

    Apple revealed the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max on Tuesday in a highly anticipated event. The transition to a brushed titanium frame from last year's models' polished stainless-steel frame may be the most noticeable aesthetic difference in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

    However, it's beneath the surface where the true innovation of the iPhone 15 series comes to light. With compatibility for GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), created by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Apple has incorporated accuracy dual-frequency GPS.

    An extensive network of ground stations and seven satellites make up the regional navigation satellite system known as NavIC, formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

    It provides two services: Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users and Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian customers. The coverage area extends 1500 kilometres beyond India's borders. According to ISRO, NavIC signals are very precise, providing users with location accuracy better than 20 metres and timing accuracy higher than 50 nanoseconds, exceeding several of its competitors in the worldwide navigation satellite system. 

    The system was created in part as a reaction to the difficulty of using other governments' regulated global navigation satellite systems, particularly in hostile environments.

     

    The iPhone 15 series has replaced the familiar ring/silent switch with an adaptable "Action Button." This adaptable button may be programmed to perform a range of tasks, like starting shortcuts, turning on accessibility features, starting the camera, and even turning on the torch. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max feature Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion support.

    The chip that powers the iPhone 15 Pro is Apple's new A17 Pro chip. It's a 3 nanometer chip, with 19 billion transistors, 6 main cores (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), and the 16-core Neural Engine.

