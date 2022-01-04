In 2022, Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4

Customers who are still using phones that run its software have been advised that they would no longer get fixes to guarantee that their carrier or Wi-Fi connection stays operational.

Blackberry, formerly one of the most popular smartphone companies, is now putting an end to its narrative, announcing that it will discontinue support for its smartphones in 2022. Blackberry announced the end of support for all original Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10-powered handsets. Customers who are still using phones that run its software have been advised that they would no longer get fixes to guarantee that their carrier or Wi-Fi connection stays operational.

This implies that even fundamental operations on Blackberry phones may cease to operate, such as calls, cellular internet, SMS, and emergency calls. It is vital to note that this change will not affect Android-powered Blackberry handsets. On January 4, 2022, the business will formally discontinue support for Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10-powered handsets.

"As a reminder, legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and previous versions, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions will no longer be accessible after January 4, 2022. As of this date, handsets running these old services and software over carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably work, including data, phone calls, SMS, and 9-1-1 functions," Blackberry stated in its release.

Those who still use Blackberry cellphones should back up their data as soon as possible. WiFi and mobile data may also become inconsistent, according to BlackBerry, and programmes such as BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Messenger, and BlackBerry Blend may have "limited operation." Back in the day, Blackberry, a brand with equal appeal to that of the Apple iPhone today, was one of the most sought-after cellphones. A decade ago, Blackberry was recognised for its encryption and was also the favoured option for security-conscious consumers or high-profile users.

