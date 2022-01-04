Realme GT 2 series to launch today; know features, price, how to watch livestream and more

The Realme GT 2 smartphone series will be released on Tuesday, January 4. The Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition are part of the portfolio. The series will be one of a few smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Realme unveiled three world-first advancements in design, photography, and communication last month. The Realme GT 2 Pro, according to sources, will sport an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field of vision and fisheye mode.

The Realme GT 2 series will be launched in China at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5 pm IST). The event will be aired live on the company's China website and Weibo. Realme is scheduled to release the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. The Realme GT 2 Pro has received a lot of attention since the manufacturer has released significant characteristics and features of the device. All of the series smartphones are believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Realme GT 2 is expected to include a triple back camera arrangement consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It is expected to have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. A 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W rapid charging capabilities through a USB Type-C setting connection might be included in the phone.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Pro includes a 6.7-inch 2K display with low bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It might be available in the colours Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated).