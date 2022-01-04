  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today; know features, price, how to watch livestream and more

    Realme is scheduled to release the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. 

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today know features expected price how to watch livestream and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Realme GT 2 smartphone series will be released on Tuesday, January 4. The Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition are part of the portfolio. The series will be one of a few smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.  Realme unveiled three world-first advancements in design, photography, and communication last month. The Realme GT 2 Pro, according to sources, will sport an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field of vision and fisheye mode.

    The Realme GT 2 series will be launched in China at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5 pm IST). The event will be aired live on the company's China website and Weibo. Realme is scheduled to release the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. The Realme GT 2 Pro has received a lot of attention since the manufacturer has released significant characteristics and features of the device. All of the series smartphones are believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

    The Realme GT 2 is expected to include a triple back camera arrangement consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It is expected to have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. A 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W rapid charging capabilities through a USB Type-C setting connection might be included in the phone.

    Also Read | Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022, design officially out; Details inside

    Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Pro includes a 6.7-inch 2K display with low bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It might be available in the colours Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated).

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15 day battery life body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15-day battery life, body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022 details here gcw

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year Details inside gcw

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year; Details inside

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot Details inside gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter gcw

    Rajasthan: Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently-dnm

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below - ADT

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

    Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his freedom fighter ancestor Fazl e Haq drb

    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon