  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #ProudlyIndian: Lava Mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free; Details inside

    "India is my home nation. However, my smartphone is Chinese. Is that the real me?" tweeted Lava. Lava also claimed that the AGNI 5G is the "first 5G smartphone in India."
     

    Lava mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lava Mobiles, a domestic smartphone company, has developed a new marketing offer for individuals who own a particular device from top smartphone manufacturer Realme. Using the '#Proudly Indian' card, Lava Mobiles has stated that it would swap the 'Realme 8s for free' with the Lava AGNI 5G cellphone for those who register on Lava Mobiles' official website before January 7, 2022.

    Lava Mobile stated that Indians should only buy mobile phones from Indian businesses, referring to Realme as a Chinese company. "India is my home nation. However, my smartphone is Chinese. Is that the real me?" tweeted Lava. Lava also claimed that the AGNI 5G is the "first 5G smartphone in India."

     

    Interestingly, while Realme's parent company, BBK, is located in China, Realme already manufactures phones in India at its joint plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Not only that, but Realme is also selling its made in India phones to nations such as Nepal. In reality, practically all Chinese smartphone companies in India, not only Realme, operate assembly lines in the nation for domestic sales, employing thousands of people.

    Soon after Lava Mobiles made this offer on Twitter, social media users were dissatisfied since they believed Lava was only utilising the "Proudly Indian" moniker to sell items rather than concentrating on the real capabilities of Lava's handsets.

    Also Read | Lava Agni 5G: Firm announces launch of its first-ever 5G smartphone on November 9

    Meanwhile, the Lava Agni 5G comes pre-installed with Android 11 and features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities. It has four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone is available for Rs 19,999 on the Lava Mobiles India website as well as e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today know features expected price how to watch livestream and more gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today; know features, price, how to watch livestream and more

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15 day battery life body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15-day battery life, body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022 details here gcw

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year Details inside gcw

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year; Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19 - ADT

    Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19

    From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public-ycb

    From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public

    Maharashtra Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai-ycb

    Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England against Australia, Stuart Broad returns-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England, Stuart Broad returns

    Apple becomes first company to hit USD 3 trillion stock market value read more gcw

    Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon