ProudlyIndian: Lava Mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free; Details inside

Lava Mobiles, a domestic smartphone company, has developed a new marketing offer for individuals who own a particular device from top smartphone manufacturer Realme. Using the '#Proudly Indian' card, Lava Mobiles has stated that it would swap the 'Realme 8s for free' with the Lava AGNI 5G cellphone for those who register on Lava Mobiles' official website before January 7, 2022.

Lava Mobile stated that Indians should only buy mobile phones from Indian businesses, referring to Realme as a Chinese company. "India is my home nation. However, my smartphone is Chinese. Is that the real me?" tweeted Lava. Lava also claimed that the AGNI 5G is the "first 5G smartphone in India."

Interestingly, while Realme's parent company, BBK, is located in China, Realme already manufactures phones in India at its joint plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Not only that, but Realme is also selling its made in India phones to nations such as Nepal. In reality, practically all Chinese smartphone companies in India, not only Realme, operate assembly lines in the nation for domestic sales, employing thousands of people.

Soon after Lava Mobiles made this offer on Twitter, social media users were dissatisfied since they believed Lava was only utilising the "Proudly Indian" moniker to sell items rather than concentrating on the real capabilities of Lava's handsets.

Meanwhile, the Lava Agni 5G comes pre-installed with Android 11 and features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities. It has four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone is available for Rs 19,999 on the Lava Mobiles India website as well as e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.