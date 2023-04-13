Asus ROG Phone 7 series to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is launching today, April 13 globally, including India. The latest ROG Phone series is likely to get a vanilla and a Ultimate model with enhanced performance boost. ROG 7 is highly expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset like the other premium phones launching this year.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series is launching today, April 13 globally, including India. The company's latest gaming phone promises increased performance, which is the bread and butter for gamers, who are the primary target audience for this gadget. The ROG Phone 7 series is expected to have vanilla and Ultimate variants, each with a distinct focus on gamers who thrive on the top-end performance provided by the high-end processor. The new ROG Phone 7 series will attempt to expand on the promise of its predecessor, and Asus will do all in its power to push the boundaries even further.

The worldwide introduction of the Asus ROG Phone 7 series will begin at 5:30 IST for viewers in Taipei, Europe, and the United States, but if you are in India, the ROG Phone 7 series live stream of the event will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Thursday, where you will receive specifics about the devices and the ROG Phone 7 series pricing in India.

Like the other premium phones arriving this year, the ROG 7 is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This time around, the smartphone should include 16GB RAM or maybe an 18GB RAM option.

According to reports, the ROG 7 will include a 165Hz AMOLED display like its predecessor and a big 6000mAh battery with 65W cable charging compatibility. Because the ROG series is aimed towards gamers, we don't expect significant modifications to the cameras on the ROG Phone 7 this year.

