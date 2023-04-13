Truecaller rolls out Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users; Step-by-step guide on how to access it

Because Apple allows third-party apps to use its capabilities, the new function operates through Siri. When an iPhone user receives an incoming call from an unknown number, they may use their voice to activate Truecaller by saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller."

Truecaller has released a new Live Caller ID function for iPhone users, making it easier to search for caller information. To help you discover information fast, the platform has essentially integrated Apple's virtual assistant into the system. There is, however, a catch. The functionality is not available to all users. Here's everything you need to know about the most recent update and how to get it.

When an iPhone user receives an incoming call from an unknown number, they may use their voice to activate Truecaller by saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller." The software will then immediately collect the number, learn more about the caller, and display it on top of the calling screen. However, this new function is only available to Truecaller premium members on smartphones running iOS 16 or later. To utilise the new feature, you will need to purchase the app's Premium membership.

- On iOS, go to the Premium tab and choose 'Add to Siri'.

- Launch Siri with the wake phrase 'Hey Siri, search Truecaller' to see the caller's ID on the screen.

- While the call is underway, the app will search for the number and display it.

Truecaller claims that due of Apple's restrictions on third-party applications, Live Caller ID works through Siri and scans the complete Truecaller database, just like it does on Android.

The most recent version now includes the option to examine and comment on numbers that have been designated as spam. It allows you to examine user comments on a spammer provided by others. It enables users to report their own encounters with unknown callers. In India, South Africa, and Nigeria, the functionality is available for iOS 16 and later. The platform has stated that the functionalities would be rolled out to more nations in the near future.