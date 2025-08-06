Leaks from iOS 26 beta hint at Apple Watch Ultra 3, featuring higher resolution display than its predecessor. Expected to launch alongside iPhone 17 series next month, Ultra 3 may include satellite connectivity, brighter display, and health features.

Apple’s upcoming premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, may have been revealed through the latest iOS 26 beta. Aaron Perris, a contributor to MacRumors, found a reference image that displays a watch display resolution of 422 x 514 pixels, which is not consistent with any of the current Apple Watch models.

Compared to the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has a display resolution of 410 x 502, this resolution is somewhat higher. Slimmer bezels may be the cause of the larger screen, even if there are no indications that the case is growing larger. Next month, the Ultra 3 is anticipated to be unveiled together with the Apple Watch Series 11 and the new iPhone 17 lineup.

According to reports, the Ultra 3 may have advancements such as satellite connectivity for off-grid communication, a brighter display with a quicker refresh rate, and a new CPU. There is also talk of additional health features, potentially including blood pressure monitoring.

What We Know About iPhone 17 series Launch?

The iPhone 17 series is also expected to undergo significant upgrades. The Plus variant might be replaced by a new model known as the iPhone 17 Air. It is said to have a smaller body, approximately 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, with a 6.6-inch display. The normal iPhone 17 might increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max is predicted to stay at 6.9 inches.

With a redesigned back camera arrangement that spans the phone's width and more rounded edges for a smoother appearance, the Pro versions may stand out thanks to design modifications. Improvements might also be made to the camera system. According to reports, the front camera will be upgraded from 12 to 24 megapixels, which could enhance the quality of videos and selfies. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may include three 48-megapixel cameras for primary, ultrawide, and telephoto pictures in addition to compatibility for 8K video recording. The regular iPhone 17 is anticipated to retain a dual-camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel main sensor.