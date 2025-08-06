Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 series will launch on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders starting September 12 and sales beginning September 19. Leaked images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max have surfaced online, fueling anticipation for the new models.

Apple is rumoured to debut the iPhone 17 series next month, and we all have been waiting for an official announcement. More information regarding the next iPhone model is surfaced online as the launch date draws near, providing a sneak peek at the anticipated design, features, and specifications. However, now the projected iPhone 17 launch date has leaked, along with the pre-order and first sale date. According to reports, the Apple launch event was scheduled for the week of September 8–12. And considering this scenario, the reported launch date makes sense. Thus, be aware of the potential release date of the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaked?

According to a German iPhone-ticker.de report, the iPhone 17 series could launch on September 9, 2025, which is a Tuesday. With September 9 or 10 as the anticipated dates to host the event, this launch timeframe is also in line with what Mark Gurman of Bloomberg had previously forecast. As a result, the launch date now appears to be quite plausible.

In addition to the September 9 launch, the iPhone 17 pre-order is anticipated to happen on Friday, September 12. Lastly, the formal sale may begin on Friday, September 19, the following week. All we need to do now is wait for a formal launch announcement to validate these rumours.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked

Recently, a purported iPhone 17 Pro Max was sighted on the street, and someone had the foresight to photograph it and post it online for all to see and speculate on. Because the product appeared so similar to the images we'd seen on the internet, it's possible that this was it. Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman's assurance that it was "legit" lent confidence.

Regardless, the September 9 debut date is probable, given that Apple also released the iPhone 16 series on September 9 last year. According to tradition, pre-orders will begin on September 12 and delivery on September 19. There might be up to four additional models in the works.

Three of them—the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—are probably on the anticipated lines. The iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new form factor that would compete with Samsung's most recent Galaxy S25 Edge, is anticipated to be this year's major show-stopper. Alongside the flagship smartphone, the brand could also launch three new smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. There are also rumours of an AirPods Pro 3 launch. Alongside hardware, Apple will officially release the iOS 26 update, with a stable version expected to roll out a week after the iPhone 17 launch.