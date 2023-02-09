Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

Apple plans to release so-called "Apple Watch Series X" and third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays in 2024, according to research. "Apple Watch Series X" would be similar branding as the iPhone X, but the name is not confirmed.

The third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays will have 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display size options in 2024, which would be 5% to 10% larger than the Apple Watch Series 8 depending on the case size, according to research shared by David Hsieh, an analyst at technology research firm Omdi.

Hsieh asserted in his research note that although these dimensions hold true for a rectangular display screen, the Apple Watch's rounded bezels result in a smaller viewing area.

The Apple Watch Series X would have identical branding as the iPhone X, according to the report, although the name has not yet been verified. Since the product is anticipated to be the 10th-generation Apple Watch, it is most likely using the moniker "Series X" as a placeholder. Released in April 2015, the first Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014.

Hsieh anticipates that the third-generation Apple Watch SE will feature displays that are identical to those of the Apple Watch Series 8. If the new Apple Watch SE inherits the Series 8's thinner bezels, it will be available in case sizes of 41mm and 45mm, as opposed to the 40mm and 44mm of the current Apple Watch SE.

He also expects this year’s Apple Watch Series 9 to retain the same display sizes as the Series 8. According to Hsieh, the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra would have a bigger 2.13-inch display when measured as a rectangle, which is in accordance with analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pu. The display of the latest Apple Watch Ultra is rectangular and measures 1.99 inches.

