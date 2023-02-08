Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    Motorola has launched the Moto E13 in India with octa-core UNISOC T606 SoC to tackle budget phone lag, offering a smooth user experience at an affordable price. The Moto E13 features a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Check price and all details here.
     

    Reasons why you should consider to buy Motorola E13 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 8:08 PM IST

    The Moto E13 has been released by Motorola in India. The Motorola E13 begins at Rs 6,999 in India. The E13 does feature a competitive and pleasant spec-sheet for the asking price.  The phone's body is completely constructed of plastic.

    With a shimmering rear panel that blends effortlessly into the mid-frame, which is mostly flat, the design itself is rather svelte and beautiful. The camera module also rests flush, giving the arrangement a unibody appearance. The phone includes a USB Type-C connector on the bottom and a headphone jack on the top. There are three colour options for the Moto E13: black, green, and white.

    Also Read | OnePlus teases foldable phone post OnePlus 11 5G launch, to arrive in Q3 2023

    Turning to the front reveals a sizable 6.55-inch 720p LCD screen with broad bezels and a waterdrop notch, characteristic of most smartphones in this class, housing a 5MP front camera. 

    You get a Unisoc T606 chipset inside. This is combined with memory options of either 2GB/64GB or 4GB/64GB. This has a specific micro-SD card slot for expansion. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities powers the phone. The hardware is completed with a 13MP primary camera. 

    The phone uses Android 13 Go Edition, which is nearly vanilla. Being a Motorola phone does provide you access to several unique gestures, such as the three-finger screenshot and the double-chop lighting switch. The phone will receive security updates for a minimum of two years.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to launch in late 2023; Here's everything we know so far

    The Moto E13 was released by Motorola in India, with prices ranging from Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+64GB model to Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. Customers may also take advantage of Jio's rebate offer of Rs 700 when utilising the network within 15 days after purchasing the phone, bringing the actual cost down to Rs 6,299 or Rs 7,299, depending on the model.

    Beginning February 15, the Moto e13 will be sold at Motorola.in, JioMart, Flipkart, and other retail locations.

    Also Read | 5 reasons why Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation is perfect for you

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 8:08 PM IST
    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date in India

    OnePlus teases foldable phone post OnePlus 11 5G launch, to arrive in Q3 2023

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in late 2023; Here's everything we know so far

    OnePlus 11R launched just for India! Know about it's features, colours, other details

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with ANC launched at Rs 11,999; to be available in 3 colours

    Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date in India

    NEET PG 2023: NBE to reopen registration window on February 9; check NEET PG, MDS schedule here

    Here's how to book your Mumbai Metro ticket via WhatsApp; know steps

    OnePlus teases foldable phone post OnePlus 11 5G launch, to arrive in Q3 2023

