Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

Motorola has launched the Moto E13 in India with octa-core UNISOC T606 SoC to tackle budget phone lag, offering a smooth user experience at an affordable price. The Moto E13 features a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Check price and all details here.

The Moto E13 has been released by Motorola in India. The Motorola E13 begins at Rs 6,999 in India. The E13 does feature a competitive and pleasant spec-sheet for the asking price. The phone's body is completely constructed of plastic.

With a shimmering rear panel that blends effortlessly into the mid-frame, which is mostly flat, the design itself is rather svelte and beautiful. The camera module also rests flush, giving the arrangement a unibody appearance. The phone includes a USB Type-C connector on the bottom and a headphone jack on the top. There are three colour options for the Moto E13: black, green, and white.

Turning to the front reveals a sizable 6.55-inch 720p LCD screen with broad bezels and a waterdrop notch, characteristic of most smartphones in this class, housing a 5MP front camera.

You get a Unisoc T606 chipset inside. This is combined with memory options of either 2GB/64GB or 4GB/64GB. This has a specific micro-SD card slot for expansion. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities powers the phone. The hardware is completed with a 13MP primary camera.

The phone uses Android 13 Go Edition, which is nearly vanilla. Being a Motorola phone does provide you access to several unique gestures, such as the three-finger screenshot and the double-chop lighting switch. The phone will receive security updates for a minimum of two years.

The Moto E13 was released by Motorola in India, with prices ranging from Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+64GB model to Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. Customers may also take advantage of Jio's rebate offer of Rs 700 when utilising the network within 15 days after purchasing the phone, bringing the actual cost down to Rs 6,299 or Rs 7,299, depending on the model.

Beginning February 15, the Moto e13 will be sold at Motorola.in, JioMart, Flipkart, and other retail locations.

