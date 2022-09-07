Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year; Here's why

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is outdated and on its final days as watchOS 9 nears release for the Series 4 and newer later this month. The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new lowest-priced model.

Apple Watch Series 3 models are globally sold out by the tech giant's online store and are not stocked back up. According to the sources, Apple is shortly to retire the variant, which is what we had anticipated. Reports suggest that one Series 3 model is not available in the US store, while three of the four Series 3 variants mentioned on Apple's website are now out of stock in the UK and Australia.

After introducing new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday, it is anticipated that Apple would discontinue selling the Apple Watch Series 3 since the next watchOS 9 software upgrade is incompatible with it.

The Apple Watch Series 8, a more expensive Series 8 device that may be called the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE are new models that are rumoured to be unveiled at the event. The Series 3 would probably be replaced as the new entry-level model by the original Apple Watch SE.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. The new iPhone 14 range, Watches, and other goods will be on display at the event. The company's first significant event since the two years of the epidemic will take place on-site at Apple's Cupertino location in the US.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8 are anticipated to launch later this year; they may come with additional health features like a body temperature sensor, faster chipsets, improved activity tracking, and an entirely new "rugged" model. However, little is currently known about what watchOS 9 may have to offer.

