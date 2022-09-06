Apple Watch series 8 to Apple Watch Pro: Upcoming gadgets likely to have better design, health features & more

Apple is said to unveil multiple devices this year including three new next-gen smartwatches- Apple Watch series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Pro. These upcoming smartwatches are said to come with a changed design, bigger display size, and several new health features.

In the next 24 hours, Apple will have its major Fall Out event, and there are many things to look forward to. This year, Apple is rumoured to introduce a number of new products, including three new models of next-generation smartwatches: the Apple Watch series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Pro. According to reports, these future smartwatches will have a modified appearance, a larger display, and a number of new health capabilities.

Extreme sports enthusiasts like hikers and cyclists are reportedly the target market for the smartwatch's Pro model. The smartwatch is anticipated to include a large 47mm case, a larger battery, a robust flat display that won't break, and a titanium body. The watch is rumoured to have a flat display and a 7 per cent bigger display.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the tough model might cost somewhere between $900 and $1000. Apple could use the abundance of new capabilities in the watch to explain this enormous price increase. The watch is anticipated to be available starting on September 16 and might debut alongside the new iPhones. According to reports, the Pro version has a larger battery that may keep the gadget running for longer than 18 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will most likely come with S8 chip that is said to have same specification as S7 chip. The revised low-power mode in the new series could enable the watch to run longer on a single charge.

Reports suggest that Apple is developing a number of new functions for upcoming smartwatches, including a fertility thermometer, blood pressure monitoring, sleep apnea diagnosis, and diabetes detection. It is unknown, though, if Apple Watch Series 8 will include these functions. There are rumours that the Apple Watch Pro could have a capability to detect fever. A high-accuracy temperature sensor that will be utilised in the Apple Watch was given a patent to Apple in August. According to reports, Apple will also include automobile collision detection in the upcoming watches, which will do so using sensors like accelerometers. Major changes to the Apple Watch's activity tracking capability are reportedly included in the latest series.

