Apple's upcoming iPad Pro may feature new chipset, bigger display & more

The upcoming iPad Pro models will likely feature OLED display panels instead of LED panels. The new iPad Pro models may feature M3 SoC. Apple may launch the new tablets early next year.

Apple plans to upgrade its iPad Pro lineup with a new display technology and chipset in early 2024. The following iPad Pro model will continue to be offered in two sizes, starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, claims Apple expert and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, the bigger iPad will feature a relatively larger 13-inch display instead of the existing 12.9-inch screen. The new Pro tablet may feature an upgraded M3 SoC.

Gurman notes that the future iPad Pro versions will have OLED display panels rather than LED panels in his most recent Power On newsletter. Apple incorporates the earlier display technology into the iPhones as well, improving the viewing experience with deeper colour. OLED panels often offer rich colours and deeper blacks. They can also aid in battery preservation due to the independent management of each pixel.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?

Although the newsletter suggests that Apple may update the Magic Keyboard attachment, it does not point out any significant design changes. Gurman continues, "The new adapter adds a bigger trackpad to the iPad Pro, making it appear much more like a laptop than it already does. That answers an issue with the existing Magic Keyboard, which made its debut in 2020."

Apple, similar to other tablet OEMs, has been struggling with sales. Both PC and tablet shipments have been declining globally for the last few quarters.

Moreover, despite the fact that there are obvious differences between the two, such as touch screen and software experience, users can still find it difficult to decide between a Mac and an iPad. The iPad Pro lineup may also be confusing to customers, as the two Pro models mainly differ in terms of display tech.

Also Read | Xiaomi's next product will be UniBlade trimmer, launch on September 4; Here's what we know

Gurman reiterates that Apple's next major launch might happen on September 12. New iPhone models (iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro) should be on sale soon. It is anticipated that all of the upcoming iPhones will have a USB-C connection for charging. A new display notch may potentially be included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. On September 12, Apple could introduce new Watch models.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades