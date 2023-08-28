Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's upcoming iPad Pro may feature new chipset, bigger display & more

    The upcoming iPad Pro models will likely feature OLED display panels instead of LED panels. The new iPad Pro models may feature M3 SoC. Apple may launch the new tablets early next year.
     

    Apple upcoming iPad Pro may feature new chipset bigger display more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Apple plans to upgrade its iPad Pro lineup with a new display technology and chipset in early 2024. The following iPad Pro model will continue to be offered in two sizes, starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, claims Apple expert and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, the bigger iPad will feature a relatively larger 13-inch display instead of the existing 12.9-inch screen. The new Pro tablet may feature an upgraded M3 SoC.

    Gurman notes that the future iPad Pro versions will have OLED display panels rather than LED panels in his most recent Power On newsletter. Apple incorporates the earlier display technology into the iPhones as well, improving the viewing experience with deeper colour. OLED panels often offer rich colours and deeper blacks. They can also aid in battery preservation due to the independent management of each pixel.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?

    Although the newsletter suggests that Apple may update the Magic Keyboard attachment, it does not point out any significant design changes. Gurman continues, "The new adapter adds a bigger trackpad to the iPad Pro, making it appear much more like a laptop than it already does. That answers an issue with the existing Magic Keyboard, which made its debut in 2020."

    Apple, similar to other tablet OEMs, has been struggling with sales. Both PC and tablet shipments have been declining globally for the last few quarters.

    Moreover, despite the fact that there are obvious differences between the two, such as touch screen and software experience, users can still find it difficult to decide between a Mac and an iPad. The iPad Pro lineup may also be confusing to customers, as the two Pro models mainly differ in terms of display tech. 

     

    Also Read | Xiaomi's next product will be UniBlade trimmer, launch on September 4; Here's what we know

    Gurman reiterates that Apple's next major launch might happen on September 12.  New iPhone models (iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro) should be on sale soon. It is anticipated that all of the upcoming iPhones will have a USB-C connection for charging. A new display notch may potentially be included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. On September 12, Apple could introduce new Watch models.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?

    Xiaomi next product will be UniBlade trimmer launch on September 4 Here is what we know gcw

    Xiaomi's next product will be UniBlade trimmer, launch on September 4; Here's what we know

    Realme GT 5 design REVEALED ahead of August 28 launch gcw

    Realme GT 5 design REVEALED ahead of August 28 launch

    Meta new Ray Ban smart glasses may come with better battery livestream support more gcw

    Meta' new Ray-Ban smart glasses may come with better battery, livestream support & more

    iPhone 15 Pro to drop gold purple colour likely to come in two new shades check report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

    Recent Stories

    Sangeeta Bijlani at 63 looks stunning in sequinned bodycon at Miss Diva event (Photos) RBA

    Sangeeta Bijlani at 63 looks stunning in sequinned bodycon at Miss Diva event (Photos)

    Loved Oppenheimer? Watch these 7 historical biopics ATG

    Loved Oppenheimer? Watch these 7 historical biopics

    PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in Rozgar Mela AJR

    PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in Rozgar Mela

    Growing Taliban restrictions: Afghan women now prohibited from visiting popular national park AJR

    Growing Taliban restrictions: Afghan women now prohibited from visiting popular national park

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence issues apology for an unfortunate incident that happened at audio's launch RBA

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence issues apology for an unfortunate incident that happened at audio's launch

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon