Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi's next product will be UniBlade trimmer, launch on September 4; Here's what we know

    Xiaomi is all set to launch a beard trimmer in the Indian market soon called the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer. The launch will happen on September 4. The trimmer comes with a new blade, new design, rotary dial and a type-C charging port.

    Xiaomi next product will be UniBlade trimmer launch on September 4 Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Xiaomi, the leading consumer electronics brand from China, has announced that to launch its new UniBlade Trimmer in India on September 4. Apart from phones, the company has a range of electronic products to offer such as TVs, smartwatches, smart speakers, and so on. The trimmer is made for a range of grooming activities, such as body hair care, beard trimming, and haircuts.

    The Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer weighs about 235 grammes and has a matte finish. For a better grooming experience, it has 360 degree Omnidirectional Floating Shaver Heads. The trimmer has a five-bladed head design and a linear magnetic levitation motor with a 15,000 vibrations per minute operating frequency.

    Also Read | YouTube Music rolls out live lyrics feature; Check out how it works

    A landing page on Xiaomi India's official website says that the trimmer comes with a new blade, new design, rotary dial and a type-C charging port.

    Additionally, the Xiaomi UniBlade trimmer features a travel lock option to avoid unintentional activation while it is in a bag or around kids. The grooming tool has a 2000mAh battery and can run continuously for more than 90 minutes on a single charge. The trimmer may be charged via a USB Type-C port.

     

    Also Read | Realme GT 5 design REVEALED ahead of August 28 launch

    The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer will be announced at the launch event on September 4. Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. The company has been expanding its product portfolio in the country in recent years.  Trimmer 2C was only recently released by the firm for Rs 1,199 in India. Additionally, the new Smart Air Purifier 4 and Robot Vacuum-mop 2i were revealed by the business.

    Recently, Redmi by Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 5G in Indian market and its crystal glass back design as well as 5G capabilities made a lot of headlines. The phone, that comes in three colour options, received many positive reviews.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme GT 5 design REVEALED ahead of August 28 launch gcw

    Realme GT 5 design REVEALED ahead of August 28 launch

    Meta new Ray Ban smart glasses may come with better battery livestream support more gcw

    Meta' new Ray-Ban smart glasses may come with better battery, livestream support & more

    iPhone 15 Pro to drop gold purple colour likely to come in two new shades check report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can send HD videos to your contacts gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can send HD videos to your contacts

    iQOO Z7 Pro price teased on Amazon ahead of August 31 launch gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro price teased on Amazon ahead of August 31 launch

    Recent Stories

    National Film Award 2023: N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Allu Arjun; here's what he wrote RBA

    National Film Award 2023: N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Allu Arjun; here's what he wrote

    Tennis US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws osf

    US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws

    Green tea to Dark chocolate 7 foods that may help delay aging gcw eai

    Green tea to Dark chocolate: 7 foods that may help delay aging

    Janhvi Kapoor gets candid; opens up about 'modern dating' vma

    Janhvi Kapoor gets candid; opens up about 'modern dating'

    Fans angry over Nawazuddin Siddiqui for indirectly mocking Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Fans angry over Nawazuddin Siddiqui for indirectly mocking Shah Rukh Khan

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon