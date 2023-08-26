Xiaomi's next product will be UniBlade trimmer, launch on September 4; Here's what we know

Xiaomi is all set to launch a beard trimmer in the Indian market soon called the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer. The launch will happen on September 4. The trimmer comes with a new blade, new design, rotary dial and a type-C charging port.

Xiaomi, the leading consumer electronics brand from China, has announced that to launch its new UniBlade Trimmer in India on September 4. Apart from phones, the company has a range of electronic products to offer such as TVs, smartwatches, smart speakers, and so on. The trimmer is made for a range of grooming activities, such as body hair care, beard trimming, and haircuts.

The Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer weighs about 235 grammes and has a matte finish. For a better grooming experience, it has 360 degree Omnidirectional Floating Shaver Heads. The trimmer has a five-bladed head design and a linear magnetic levitation motor with a 15,000 vibrations per minute operating frequency.

A landing page on Xiaomi India's official website says that the trimmer comes with a new blade, new design, rotary dial and a type-C charging port.

Additionally, the Xiaomi UniBlade trimmer features a travel lock option to avoid unintentional activation while it is in a bag or around kids. The grooming tool has a 2000mAh battery and can run continuously for more than 90 minutes on a single charge. The trimmer may be charged via a USB Type-C port.

The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer will be announced at the launch event on September 4. Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. The company has been expanding its product portfolio in the country in recent years. Trimmer 2C was only recently released by the firm for Rs 1,199 in India. Additionally, the new Smart Air Purifier 4 and Robot Vacuum-mop 2i were revealed by the business.

Recently, Redmi by Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 5G in Indian market and its crystal glass back design as well as 5G capabilities made a lot of headlines. The phone, that comes in three colour options, received many positive reviews.

