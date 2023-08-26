Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?

The new iPhone 15 models are anticipated to be unveiled on September 12. Both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly get two new colours. Various reports showcase a USB-C cable employing the USB 4 Gen 2 protocol, a clear indication of enhanced data transfer speeds. I

iPhone 15 charging has been a matter of speculation this year. Earlier, it was tipped to get 35W charging support, but now a sketchy rumour suggests that Apple might be working on a massive 150W. The iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to feature improved charging capability, is in the picture once more.

The speculations stem from Majin Bu Official, who recently shared a series of four images on X (previously referred to as Twitter). These photos show a USB-C cable that uses the USB 4 Gen 2 protocol, which is an obvious sign of faster data transmission rates. Curiously, the report also makes the assertion that Apple may include a robust braided Type-C to Type-C connection with its next iPhone 15 Pro versions.

Majin Bu also reveals a possible trial by Apple using a Thunderbolt cable made specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro. According to the source, this cable could only be available with Pro versions. Could this mean that the iPhone 15 will be able to enable charging at up to 150W per second? The chances are slim.

The leak's key specifications include a 70cm cable, use of the USB-4 Gen 2 protocol, support for 4K at 60Hz video output, and the capacity to handle 150W power inputs.

Since a few years ago, the iPhone has only received 20W of power while the Pro versions have received 27W. The huge leap to the 150W charging speed is improbable given the existing offering. Although leaks and rumours have almost certainly led to the USB-C charging port's appearance. Take the rumours and rumours about the iPhone 15 Pro's charging acceleration with a grain of salt.

