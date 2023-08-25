Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

    iPhone 15 series of smartphones is expected to debut in September. The iPhone 15 Pro models may be available in titanium-friendly colours. Apple may discontinue its familiar Gold colour option for the Pro models.

    iPhone 15 Pro to drop gold purple colour likely to come in two new shades
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colour options have surfaced online, ahead of their expected debut next month. These phones are anticipated to be lighter than their predecessors thanks to the usage of a novel chassis material and some notable hardware upgrades. This year, the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model may include a new periscope camera with enhanced optical zoom, while both Pro versions might be powered by Apple's rumoured 3nm A17 Bionic CPU with increased performance and battery efficiency.

    The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max won't come in Gold or Deep Purple colour choices, according to recent reports. While the Cupertino company's Pro models have been released in Gold for the previous five years, the purple colour was just launched with the iPhone 14 Pro portfolio last year. According to the reports, in addition to the already available Space Black and Silver colours, these colour selections will be replaced by Dark Blue and Titan Grey. 

    According to a prior report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple intends to stop using stainless steel for the iPhone 15 Pro models in lieu of a new titanium chassis. This should increase the durability and reduce the weight of the next phones. Gurman speculates that Apple may announce the iPhone 15 series at a gathering on September 12.

    According to the earlier rumour, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in the following colour options: black, blue, green, pink, and yellow. All iPhone 15 versions are anticipated to come with a USB Type-C connection in favour of the company's exclusive Lightning port. The Dynamic Island, which debuted on the Pro versions of the previous year, is claimed to be present on all four models.

    The iPhone 15 series of smartphones are finally anticipated to enable greater data transmission rates with the advent of the USB Type-C connection; if the claims that they would support Thunderbolt/USB 4 connectivity are true, the devices may provide transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. Additionally, it is anticipated that the handsets would allow cable charging up to 35W via a contemporary USB connection.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
