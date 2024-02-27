Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods

    Apple has been busy making millions selling iPhones in the last few years. The company is planning some big changes, which includes new smart glasses, something that Meta offers, and packs a camera into the AirPods for some reason.

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    In the past several years, Apple has been extremely busy selling millions of iPhones, but the corporation is also eager to investigate other markets, particularly those related to the wearable industry. The business has huge plans, including releasing new smart glasses—which Meta already sells—and, for some reason, adding a camera to the AirPods.

    According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has not yet revealed any specifics, but it is at least exploring new product markets. Given that Apple already has the Ray-Ban smart glasses on the market, the company is probably going to use Meta's expertise for its own smart spectacles.

    Apple’s futuristic device is unlikely to be a barebones version of the Vision Pro, instead building a new product lineup altogether with support for AI assistant and a camera built into glasses.

    However, things start to get interesting when Apple announces that an AirPod with a camera will be its next offering.

    Although the purpose and method behind Apple's decision to place cameras within your ears are unknown, the trillion-dollar firm makes it evident that it believes there is a market for unusual gadgets like these.  After all, the company is going to have serious interest in AI over the next few years, so, an AirPod with a camera could just be a start of something different from the tech giant.

    While we’re less sure about these AirPods, Apple has a better chance to succeed with the smart glasses now that people have already seen devices in this vein and Apple will probably serve the premium segment with a product like this.

    AI is one of the many topics Apple is actively working on, and we may hear a lot about it at WWDC 2024 later this year. With its AI focus, iOS 18 is anticipated to be one of the company's largest releases in years and will reveal the company's strategy in comparison to its competitors.

