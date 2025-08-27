Apple's iPhone 17 launch on September 9, 2025, will mark the discontinuation of seven older devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. This may be the last chance to buy these products directly from Apple.

Apple has officially confirmed the launch of its next-generation iPhone 17 lineup, with the big reveal scheduled for September 9, 2025. Like every year, the debut of new iPhones also means the end of the road for some existing Apple devices. This time, as many as seven products are expected to be discontinued immediately after the iPhone 17 models hit the shelves.

If you’ve been considering picking up an older iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods, this could be your last chance to grab them directly from Apple stores or the official website.

Which Apple Products Are Being Discontinued?

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to phase out a mix of iPhones, Apple Watch models, and AirPods. Once the iPhone 17 becomes available, these devices will no longer be sold through Apple’s online or offline stores:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

While Apple itself will stop offering these models, customers may still find them with e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select offline retailers. However, stock could be limited — so those looking to buy one of these products might want to move quickly before supplies are gone.

Updated iPhone Lineup After the Launch

Following the September event, Apple’s official iPhone lineup will be streamlined to include:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Just as it did last year when the iPhone 16 series was introduced, Apple is expected to reduce prices on its older models. In 2024, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were given a price cut of Rs 10,000. This year, a similar price drop is expected for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

However, if you are waiting for a discount on the iPhone 16e, you’ll likely need to be patient — Apple is expected to hold off on lowering its price until the iPhone 17e arrives in 2026.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Prices in India

For buyers in India, here’s what the iPhone 17 series pricing may look like:

iPhone 17 – Likely to start at Rs 79,990, unchanged from last year’s base-series price.

iPhone 17 Air – Expected to sit between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000.

iPhone 17 Pro – Could see a Rs 5,000 price hike, mainly because Apple is upgrading the base storage from 128GB to 256GB. This pushes the expected starting price to around Rs 1,25,000.

iPhone 17 Pro Max – The flagship of the lot may be priced at Rs 1,64,900 in India.

Bottom Line

With Apple sunsetting seven popular devices, the iPhone 17 launch is set to mark another big shift in Apple’s product lineup. If you have your eye on one of the soon-to-be-discontinued models, this could be the right time to make your purchase. Otherwise, the iPhone 17 series offers buyers a refreshed lineup — with prices stretching from Rs 79,990 for the base model to nearly Rs 1.65 lakh for the most premium version.