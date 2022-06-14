Apple to continue manufacturing older iPad Pro models? Here's what we know

The Cupertino-based tech company is rumoured to be contemplating the release of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with an M2 processor this year. According to AppleInsider, the firm is still targeting an autumn upgrade to its iPad Pro portfolio.

According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, Apple does not intend to discontinue production of its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices. The latest iPad Pro versions, which have an M2 processor, wireless charging with MagSafe, and camera enhancements, are expected to be released in September or October. The gadgets may also have a glass back and, in the case of the 11-inch iPad Pro, tiny LED illumination. According to previous claims, the iPhone manufacturer is testing at least one 2022 iPad Pro with MagSafe.

According to the claims, the Apple emblem made of glass would be the ideal location to charge using the MagSafe wireless charging.

Meanwhile, Apple has disclosed the specifications and new features that will be available this year on iPads with the forthcoming iPadOS 16 release. As expected, the company has added multitasking features to its popular tablet.

Users of previous iPads and iPad Air (up to the fourth generation) will be unable to use these features. Instead, their iPadOS 16 version will only include the essential improvements that the new iPad platform will receive this year. Earlier this year, Apple announced the M1-based iPad Air 2022, and all iPad Pro models have been upgraded to the M-series silicone. The A-series chipset, however, is still utilised in a variety of iPad models, including the Air and Mini variants.

