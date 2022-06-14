Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to continue manufacturing older iPad Pro models? Here's what we know

    The Cupertino-based tech company is rumoured to be contemplating the release of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with an M2 processor this year. According to AppleInsider, the firm is still targeting an autumn upgrade to its iPad Pro portfolio.

    Apple to continue manufacturing older iPad Pro models Heres what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Apple has no plans to discontinue manufacture of the 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, as it aims to announce a new iPad Pro lineup shortly, and will offer upgrades for the devices this fall. The Cupertino-based tech company is rumoured to be contemplating the release of a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with an M2 processor this year. According to AppleInsider, the firm is still targeting an autumn upgrade to its iPad Pro portfolio.

    According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, Apple does not intend to discontinue production of its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices. The latest iPad Pro versions, which have an M2 processor, wireless charging with MagSafe, and camera enhancements, are expected to be released in September or October. The gadgets may also have a glass back and, in the case of the 11-inch iPad Pro, tiny LED illumination. According to previous claims, the iPhone manufacturer is testing at least one 2022 iPad Pro with MagSafe.

    According to the claims, the Apple emblem made of glass would be the ideal location to charge using the MagSafe wireless charging.

    Also Read | iPadOS 16 announced; latest software update not coming to all iPads, details here

    Meanwhile, Apple has disclosed the specifications and new features that will be available this year on iPads with the forthcoming iPadOS 16 release. As expected, the company has added multitasking features to its popular tablet.

    Users of previous iPads and iPad Air (up to the fourth generation) will be unable to use these features. Instead, their iPadOS 16 version will only include the essential improvements that the new iPad platform will receive this year. Earlier this year, Apple announced the M1-based iPad Air 2022, and all iPad Pro models have been upgraded to the M-series silicone. The A-series chipset, however, is still utilised in a variety of iPad models, including the Air and Mini variants.

    Also Read | Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56490 Know latest offers on Amazon Flipkart gcw

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56,490? Know latest offers on Amazon, Flipkart

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28 all you need to know gcw

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28; all you need to know

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers report gcw

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers: Report

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 things you need to know about this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 things you need to know about this smartphone

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 5 things we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: 5 things we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant

    BCCI pension revision: First-class players to get Rs 30000, Test players to earn Rs 60000-ayh

    BCCI pension revision: First-class players to get Rs 30000, Test players to earn Rs 60000

    Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time since takeover deal gcw

    Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time since takeover deal

    Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress (Check before and after photo) RBA

    Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress? (Check before and after photo)

    PM Modi to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    PM to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon