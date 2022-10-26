Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

    Apple recently launched watchOS 9.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later devices. The latest update introduces a handful of new features, including extended battery life during some workouts and support for downloading songs from Apple Music. Read on to know more.
     

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements more fixes bugs glitches details here gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    The watchOS 9.1 update for the Apple Watch has begun to roll out. A few new features are included in the most recent version, including support for downloading music from Apple Music and some routines with longer battery life.

    According to the release notes for watchOS 9.1, battery utilisation has been optimised for outdoor activities including jogging, walking, and trekking. The frequency of GPS and heart rate tracking may now be decreased for owners of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, and Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, when not charging, Apple Watch wearers may download music from Apple Music via Wi-Fi or cellular. Since users can now download music to their wristwatch while on the road, this is incredibly convenient.

    Also Read | Apple Music, Apple TV+ to cost more is US and UK; Know new prices

    Along with adding new features and enhancing those that already exist, watchOS 9.1 also fixes a number of bugs and glitches, including the weather app's estimate of the likelihood of rain not matching the iPhone's, hourly weather complications labelling times as AM rather than PM, Strength Training mode's time display not increasing as it should, and VoiceOver not announcing the name before reading the notification when multiple notifications are received.

    Apple Watch 4 and subsequent owners may get the watchOS 9.1 upgrade. Simply open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, select General, and then select the Software Upgrade option to update your watch.

    Also Read | YouTube to get major changes; from darker theme to pinch-to-zoom and more

    Recently, another life was saved by Apple Watch.  A lady from Washington who was allegedly stabbed by her husband, wrapped in duct tape, and buried alive in a pit in the woods managed to free herself before dialling 911 on her Apple Watch.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear Stick launch gcw

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear (Stick) launch

    Apple likely to kill 6 1 inch base iPhone model with iPhone 15 in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

    Nothing Ear Stick to launch today When and where to watch launch event what to expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

    Apple to shift to USB Type C charging with iPhone 15 confirms top executive gcw

    Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband know all details gcw

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband

    Recent Stories

    Income Tax: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7 - adt

    Income Tax: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: I think death overs struggles is not only for us - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I think death overs struggles is not only for us' - Paras Mhambrey

    Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message - gps

    Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message

    JNU admissions 2022 Second cut off list to be released today Here is how to check seat allotment list gcw

    JNU admissions 2022: Second cut-off list to be released today, Here's how to check seat allotment list

    Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why drb

    Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon