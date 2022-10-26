Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

Apple recently launched watchOS 9.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later devices. The latest update introduces a handful of new features, including extended battery life during some workouts and support for downloading songs from Apple Music. Read on to know more.

The watchOS 9.1 update for the Apple Watch has begun to roll out. A few new features are included in the most recent version, including support for downloading music from Apple Music and some routines with longer battery life.

According to the release notes for watchOS 9.1, battery utilisation has been optimised for outdoor activities including jogging, walking, and trekking. The frequency of GPS and heart rate tracking may now be decreased for owners of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, and Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, when not charging, Apple Watch wearers may download music from Apple Music via Wi-Fi or cellular. Since users can now download music to their wristwatch while on the road, this is incredibly convenient.

Along with adding new features and enhancing those that already exist, watchOS 9.1 also fixes a number of bugs and glitches, including the weather app's estimate of the likelihood of rain not matching the iPhone's, hourly weather complications labelling times as AM rather than PM, Strength Training mode's time display not increasing as it should, and VoiceOver not announcing the name before reading the notification when multiple notifications are received.

Apple Watch 4 and subsequent owners may get the watchOS 9.1 upgrade. Simply open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, select General, and then select the Software Upgrade option to update your watch.

