    Apple Music, Apple TV+ to cost more is US and UK; Know new prices

    Users in countries including the US and UK, will have to pay more to continue using Apple One, Apple Music and Apple TV+ services. Know the new prices and will India witness a price hike?

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    Apple has raised the cost of its Apple One, Apple TV+, and Apple Music subscriptions in several nations, including the US and the UK, as a result of an increase in content catalogue size and licencing costs. However, the cost is same for those in India. According to media reports, Apple has raised the cost of its subscriptions for the first time in the US, and as a result, musicians will now make more money each stream.

    In the US, Apple Music now costs $10.99 for Individual subscriptions (up from $9.99), and $16.99 for Family subscriptions (up from $15.99). The yearly Individual plan now costs $109 instead of $99, which means individuals wishing to purchase it will now have to pay an extra $10.

    In the US, Apple TV+ now costs $6.99 (up from $4.99), and the yearly subscription now costs $69 (up from $49.99).

    The price of Apple One in the US has increased from $14.95 to $16.95 for individual subscriptions and from $19.95 to $22.95 for family memberships. The cost of the Premier plan has increased from $29.95 to $32.95 per month, costing customers an additional $3.

    Additionally, the price of Apple Music has increased in the UK from 9.99 GBP to 10.99 GBP and from 14.99 GBP to 16.99 GBP for individual and family plans, respectively. Similar to this, Apple TV+ will now cost 6.99 GBP a month in the UK.

    In response to a question about the price hike for Apple TV+, an Apple representative remarked, "We debuted Apple TV+ at a very low price since we started with just a few series and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ offers a wide range of critically acclaimed and award-winning programmes, movies, documentaries, and kid and family programming from the most imaginative storytellers on the planet."

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
