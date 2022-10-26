YouTube to get major changes; from darker theme to pinch-to-zoom and more

YouTube is rolling out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance user experience on the platform. The Google-owned streaming platform will allow users to zoom in and out of a video while on their iOS or Android devices.

For its well-known video-sharing website YouTube, Google is introducing a new look. Along with the additions that were allegedly in beta testing, there is also a facelift. Months after YouTube celebrated its 17th birthday in February, the news was made.

According to YouTube's blog post, "we are introducing a new design and a number of features that give a more contemporary and immersive watching experience while also enhancing how people watch videos."

"After experimenting with a few concepts, ambient mode was born. And we knew we were onto something when user testing of the first design idea yielded enormously positive results," continued YouTube.

The dark theme has been upgraded to be darker, claims the business, making colours appear more vibrant on screen. This will be accessible on YouTube through online, smart TV, and mobile platforms. The video playlists will also have the same darker tones and additional information about each playlist will be shown.

The subscribe button has been revamped with a new form and high contrast to make it easier to identify on both watch sites and channel pages. The YouTube links in video descriptions will now be buttons.

Additionally, all users are now able to use the pinch to zoom and precise seeking functions, which were previously said to be in beta testing. On an iOS or Android phone, the pinch to zoom function allows you to zoom in and out of a video while precise searching enables you to jump to a specific spot in the movie.

According to YouTube, recent updates to its video navigation have made it easier to access the sections viewers are most interested in seeing quickly. The business introduced the option to seek by long pressing anyplace on the player and skip chapters by double tapping with two fingers.

