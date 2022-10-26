Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YouTube to get major changes; from darker theme to pinch-to-zoom and more

    YouTube is rolling out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance user experience on the platform. The Google-owned streaming platform will allow users to zoom in and out of a video while on their iOS or Android devices.

    YouTube to get major changes from darker theme to pinch to zoom and more details here gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    For its well-known video-sharing website YouTube, Google is introducing a new look. Along with the additions that were allegedly in beta testing, there is also a facelift. Months after YouTube celebrated its 17th birthday in February, the news was made.

    According to YouTube's blog post, "we are introducing a new design and a number of features that give a more contemporary and immersive watching experience while also enhancing how people watch videos."

    "After experimenting with a few concepts, ambient mode was born. And we knew we were onto something when user testing of the first design idea yielded enormously positive results," continued YouTube.

    Also Read | Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear (Stick) launch

    The dark theme has been upgraded to be darker, claims the business, making colours appear more vibrant on screen. This will be accessible on YouTube through online, smart TV, and mobile platforms. The video playlists will also have the same darker tones and additional information about each playlist will be shown.

    The subscribe button has been revamped with a new form and high contrast to make it easier to identify on both watch sites and channel pages. The YouTube links in video descriptions will now be buttons.

    Also Read | Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

    Additionally, all users are now able to use the pinch to zoom and precise seeking functions, which were previously said to be in beta testing. On an iOS or Android phone, the pinch to zoom function allows you to zoom in and out of a video while precise searching enables you to jump to a specific spot in the movie.

    According to YouTube, recent updates to its video navigation have made it easier to access the sections viewers are most interested in seeing quickly. The business introduced the option to seek by long pressing anyplace on the player and skip chapters by double tapping with two fingers.

    Also Read | macOS Ventura rolled out; Know new features including live captions, how to install it

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear Stick launch gcw

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear (Stick) launch

    Apple likely to kill 6 1 inch base iPhone model with iPhone 15 in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

    macOS Ventura rolled out Know new key features including live captions how to install it gcw

    macOS Ventura rolled out; Know new features including live captions, how to install it

    Nothing Ear Stick to launch today When and where to watch launch event what to expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

    Apple to shift to USB Type C charging with iPhone 15 confirms top executive gcw

    Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

    Recent Stories

    Uber to pay Rs 20K to Mumbai passenger for missing flight due to delayed service - adt

    Uber to pay Rs 20K to Mumbai passenger for missing flight due to delayed service

    Viral video: 128 people on wheelchair perform hand ballet; watch - gps

    Viral video: 128 people on wheelchair perform hand ballet; watch

    Chhath Puja celebration only at designated ghats in Delhi: LG VK Saxena AJR

    Chhath Puja celebration only at designated ghats in Delhi: LG VK Saxena

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear Stick launch gcw

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear (Stick) launch

    DMH-11, India's first genetically-modified food crop, gets go ahead for field trials

    DMH-11, India's first genetically-modified food crop, gets nod for field trials

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon