This week's tech news includes Apple's third store opening in India, Vivo and Realme launching new phones, Google's Pixel 10 series release, OpenAI's India office, and Vivo's mixed reality headset.

From breakthrough product launches to industry shake-ups, the world of technology never stands still. This week, we’re tracking the biggest stories shaping the future of gadgets, AI, mobility, and digital innovation. Whether it’s new devices hitting the market, policy moves impacting tech giants, or the latest buzz in startups and AI, here’s a quick roundup of the top trends you need to know.

Apple To Open 3rd Store in India

Apple Hebbal, the company's third retail location in India, will open in the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. According to Apple India's official website, the shop is expected to launch on September 2. This expansion underscores the brand's increasing focus on the Indian market and comes just before the iPhone 17 series is unveiled globally.

Vivo T4 Pro Launch Date Announced

This month marks the official debut date of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G in India, and some of its specifications have been made public. For the T4 Pro 5G model, the company has built up a website that clearly displays the new phone's appearance and some of its most important features.At 12 PM IST on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will debut in India. When the new Vivo T-series phone goes on sale later next week, it's probably going to concentrate on online channels.

Google Pixel 10 Series Launched

The Google Pixel 10 series rivals the iPhone 17 and offers several noteworthy improvements in addition to a recognisable design element. With the Pixel Pro Fold model's hefty feel and a camera at the rear, Google sticks to its tried-and-true method. Along with the new Pixel phones, the firm also releases the latest version of Android 16; however, Samsung is the only manufacturer to do so this year.

Prices for the Google Pixel 10 start at $799 and go up to $999 for the Pro model and $1,199 for the XL version. The starting price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is $1,799, while the 1TB storage option costs more than $2,000.

OpenAI to Open First Office in India

ChatGPT parent OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, deepening its push in its second-largest market by user numbers. The company faces strong competition in India from rivals like Google's Gemini and AI startup Perplexity, both of which have launched offerings that make their advanced plans free for many users in the market.

Realme P4 Pro Launched in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G, which joins the P4 5G in Realme's expanding P-series portfolio, was revealed in India. With its affordable pricing and top-tier specifications, the P4 Pro 5G caters to consumers looking for the best performance in the sub-Rs 30,000 range. With launch incentives including bank discounts and exchange bonuses, the phone will go on sale on August 27, 2025, via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and physical retail stores.

Vivo Vision Discovery MR Headset Unveiled

Vivo debuted its first mixed reality (MR) headset, the Vision Discovery Edition, on the company's 30th anniversary. The gadget is 26% smaller than the industry norm, weighing only 398g thanks to its lightweight ergonomic design. It provides strong computing for immersive activities, such as gaming, entertainment, and work, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 21 platform.

Redmi 15 Launched in India

With the release of the new Redmi 15 5G smartphone, Xiaomi has completed 11 years of business in India and 15 years of innovation worldwide. With a design influenced by premium models, a powerful Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, AI-powered capabilities, and more, the smartphone was introduced in the budget-friendly market. Xiaomi has incorporated a large 7000mAh battery that provides all-day performance in addition to intriguing features.