Apple will open its third retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia on September 2, 2025. The store will offer the full Apple experience, including 'Today at Apple' workshops, device customization, and a Genius Bar.

With the opening of a brand-new store in Bengaluru next month, Apple plans to increase its retail footprint in India. On September 2, 2025, the Apple Hebbal store will open in Phoenix Mall of Asia on Bellary Road in Byatarayanapura. After Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai, this will be the third official retail location for the brand in the nation.

The same retail experience for which Apple is renowned worldwide will be available at the Bengaluru location. With knowledgeable Apple Specialists on hand to advise customers through features, options, and usage, customers will be able to walk in and browse the full selection of devices, which will include wearables, iPads, Macs, and iPhones.

"Today at Apple" workshops will be one of the main draws of Apple Hebbal. Customers may learn more about their devices and gain hands-on experience with Apple's software and hardware through these interactive programs. These classes, which cover everything from music, art, and code to photography and video editing, are designed to make technology more accessible. To take part in them, customers must register online.

The Hebbal location will provide customisation choices, much like Apple's other locations. When buying certain items, customers may customise them to their preferences by using the free engraving option. Additionally, the shop will have a Genius Bar where customers can obtain immediate assistance from Apple-trained professionals with device troubleshooting, repair support, and technical assistance.

The new store will provide both in-store pickup and delivery to give customers additional options when they buy. If customers would prefer a personal handover, they may pick up their gadgets at Apple Hebbal after placing an order on the Apple India online shop.

India has grown in importance as a market for Apple's sales and manufacture at the time of the Bengaluru opening. Apple plans to open a third location in order to interact with Indian consumers more directly while providing the same level of brand experience as it does globally.