A more affordable MacBook is also in the works, similar to the iPhone and iPad. It was initially reported in June that Apple was designing a low-cost laptop after renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo "leaked" the company's confidential intentions. Two months later, a fresh study that includes a slew of other details, most notably on anticipated cost, supports similar estimates.

Affordable MacBook In The Works?

DigiTimes claims that before the end of this year, or at the latest, early next year, Apple would release a more reasonably priced MacBook that is even more reasonable than the MacBook Air. According to the report, it would start at USD 599, or around Rs 52,500. Compared to the entry-level MacBook Air, which starts at USD 999 (about Rs 87,550), this is far less expensive. The starting price of the comparable MacBook Air in India is Rs 99,900.

The chip in issue is the most important lesson to be learnt from this cheapest Apple notebook. This new, future alternative is rumoured to include the A18 Pro CPU from the iPhone 16 Pro models, in contrast to other current Mac computers that all use Apple's M-series hardware. We may anticipate that memory options will be customised appropriately.

According to the most recent source, the model in question is expected to feature a very light and thin chassis and be available in silver, blue, pink, and yellow. According to reports, the screen is 12.9 inches in size, which is smaller than the 13-inch screen of Apple's current MacBook Air, which actually gives you more real estate at 13.6 inches. Given that it would differentiate it from everything that Apple now produces at the comparatively higher end, it's an intriguing combo.

If Apple is producing such a device at all, it is probably doing it to boost MacBook sales by promoting the product as a substitute for Chromebooks and other inexpensive Windows computers. According to reports, based on shipments, which are anticipated to be between 5 million and 7 million devices at launch, the new entry-level model may increase Apple sales by 30 to 40 percent.

