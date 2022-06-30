Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple MacBook Air M2 likely to hit stores on July 15, suggests report

    To be clear, Apple has yet to announce the new MacBook Air's July 15 release date. Not to add that during the announcement, Apple stated that the laptop will be available in July. Given that the publication's sources are from Cupertino's retail business, the MacBook Air is likely to be available on July 15.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    The all-new MacBook Air M2 was the highlight of Apple's recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Unfortunately, Apple did not specify when the laptop will be available for purchase. According to sources close to MacRumors, the laptop will be available for pre-order on July 8 before coming on sale on July 15.

    Apple announced a slimmer, lighter, and quicker MacBook Air with its new M2 in-house chip at its WWDC conference in June.

    The 13.6-inch MacBook Air is 25% brighter than the previous edition, supports MagSafe charging, and has a front-facing camera with twice the resolution of the previous model. Apple claims that the M2 processor, which has an 8-core CPU, outperforms the M1 chip by 18%. The CPU also has a 10-core GPU, which is twice as powerful as the M1 and provides 25% greater graphics performance. The M2 also powers the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is already available for purchase. The MacBook Air is priced starting at Rs 1,19,900.

    During the same developer conference, Apple also unveiled the latest Mac software, Ventura, which includes a slew of multi-tasking features like the ability to share Safari tabs with friends and family, transfer FaceTime calls to other devices, and use an iPhone as a webcam with a new product called Continuity Camera.

