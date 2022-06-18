Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

    Apple is likely to sell this next iPad with the same Retina display resolution as the iPad Air. The current iPad model has an LCD screen, and the updated model may have a somewhat larger screen as well.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Apple is aiming to release a new iPad shortly that will support 5G networks, be powered by an A14 Bionic CPU, and charge through USB Type C. Apple has already upgraded its iPad Air series to meet these standards, and it is now time for the firm to redesign the appearance and functions of its entry-level iPad portfolio.

    The source does not provide a specific launch date, but an update to the older iPad is long overdue. The standard iPad sells for roughly Rs 30,000 in the market, and utilising the same old design and functions has undoubtedly aided Apple's cause in keeping its pricing low.

    However, the market is moving toward a future in which USB Type C will be the default charging method. All of these modifications are likely to raise the price of the entry-level iPad device.

    Also Read | Apple M2-powered MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting June 17; Know price, how to book

    Apple is likely to sell this next iPad with the same Retina display resolution as the iPad Air. The current iPad model has an LCD screen, and the updated model may have a somewhat larger screen as well.

    Another significant change is the adoption of an A14 Bionic chip to power this iPad, which is still quite competent and powerful for most people. Using this chipset also ensures software compatibility with future iPadOS releases for many years.

    Also Read | Apple to continue manufacturing older iPad Pro models? Here's what we know

    The M1 iPad Air was released in January of this year, so unless Apple plans to upgrade the normal iPad this year, we should see the device around the same time. The adjustment implies that Apple will have another product that is more expensive and will help its business grow even more.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
