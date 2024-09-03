Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple M4 Mac Mini could mark the end of USB A ports? Here's what we know

    The MacBook Pro M4 model and the iMac with M4 CPU variations may be released alongside the Mac Mini 2024. October is usually when Apple does its final event of the year, thus it seems likely that Apple will host the launch party for the new Macs around that month.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 7:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

    Apple’s Mac Mini could be the latest product to get the full USB C upgrade this year as per reports. The company has so far adopted USB C for iPads, iPhones and even some Mac models. And now, when it debuts in October or November of this year, the Mac Mini will be the newest addition to the USB C kit. According to speculations, Apple may even decide to replace all of the USB A connections on the upcoming 2024 Mac Mini model with USB C connectors for communication and other uses.

    It goes without saying that the newest Apple M4 CPU, which debuted on the 2024 iPad Pro model, will power the new Mac Mini. Providing USB C connectors is a wise move, and should it become official later this year, Apple's traditional USB port will only be able to service a small portion of the market. According to the source, the next Mac Mini will include two USB C ports on the front and three on the rear.

    Additionally, rumours have it that Apple's 2024 Mac Mini will be its smallest model available, however it will still have a powerful internal processor that can run apps and the company's cutting-edge AI technologies. 

    Additionally, it could have an aluminium body, which would give it a more upscale appearance and also make it lighter than its predecessor.

    The MacBook Pro M4 model and the iMac with M4 CPU variations may be released alongside the Mac Mini 2024. October is usually when Apple does its final event of the year, thus it seems likely that Apple will host the launch party for the new Macs around that month. The globe is eager to see the new iPhone 16 series, which will be shown on Monday, September 10 at the Glowtime event. The event will be livestreamed on Apple Events page and its YouTube channel.

