Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Know exchange offer, other discounts

The iPhone 14 series will be unveiled by Apple next month. One of the most anticipated product launches of the year has been the iPhone 14 series, and in advance of the introduction, we have discovered the cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE, for the lowest price ever. Even if the iPhone SE has minimal relevance in relation to the release of the iPhone 14, many individuals wish to get an Apple iPhone but are unable to do so. Let us inform you that the iPhone SE is presently available for as low as Rs 15,000 in India. Find out by reading on!

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999 for the 64GB model, which is a saving of Rs 9,901 off the retail price of Rs 39,900. In addition, customers on Flipkart have the choice of acquiring the iPhone SE (2020) in exchange offer, which allows them the chance to receive an extra reduction of up to Rs 17,000 off the iPhone SE, but that amount depends on the condition of the previous smartphone.

While getting the full Rs 17,000 is a rare occurrence and only seems possible if a user exchanges a large smartphone that is a year or two older, if users get the full value, the iPhone SE (2020) could potentially be purchased for a price of Rs 12,999, the lowest price that the affordable iPhone from 2020 has ever seen.

The iPhone SE (2020) and its successor, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, have identical designs. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a touch-sensitive home button. The 3rd generation Neural Engine is combined with an Apple A13 Bionic processor to power the Apple iPhone SE (2022). The smartphone sports a 7-megapixel front-facing selfie camera and a 12-megapixel back camera. Additionally, the iPhone SE 2020 supports Qi wireless charging and has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB.

