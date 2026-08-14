Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch next month, and it's shaping up to be a huge jump from the iPhone 17 Pro. We're talking a faster 2nm chip, a much better camera, and a bigger battery. These upgrades make it a very tempting choice.

Reports are flying that Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro series will be unveiled next month, on September 9. While you shouldn't expect a total design overhaul, the tech inside is what's making headlines. This year's Pro models could be one of the biggest upgrades in recent years. We're hearing about a faster 2nm chip, a revamped camera system, a bigger battery, and even a smaller Dynamic Island.

But hold on, all these upgrades might come with a bigger price tag. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could be about ₹20,000 more expensive in India than the current generation. If that happens, the iPhone 18 Pro's starting price will be much higher than the iPhone 17 Pro's ₹1,34,900. Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cross the ₹1,49,900 launch price of the 17 Pro Max. So, the big question is: should iPhone 17 Pro Max users even think about upgrading? We'll have to wait for the official announcement, but based on leaks, here are the major changes you can expect.

1. A Much Bigger Battery

Better battery life is something everyone wants. It looks like the iPhone 18 Pro Max will deliver on this front. The new model might get a battery that's about 10% larger than its predecessor. Reports claim the e-SIM only version will pack a 5,425mAh battery, which is a solid jump from the 5,088mAh battery in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

2. The Super-Fast A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to come with Apple's new A20 Pro processor. Word is that it will be built using TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm technology. This new chip should offer better performance, use less power, and manage heat better than the A19 Pro chip expected in the iPhone 17 Pro.

3. A Major Camera Overhaul

The camera system is tipped to be one of the biggest upgrades. The phone might feature a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with a variable aperture. Unlike the fixed aperture in current iPhones, this new system can control the amount of light coming in. This will lead to much better portrait shots, low-light photos, and depth effects.

4. Better Camera Hardware

Reports also suggest that the main camera module will be larger and the telephoto camera will see improvements. This should give you better zoom quality and sharper images in low light.

5. A Smaller Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, is expected to get smaller on the iPhone 18 Pro. By moving some Face ID components under the display, Apple can free up more screen space for you.

6. LTPO+ Display

The screen sizes are likely to stay the same: 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. However, they might use a new LTPO+ display technology. This will make the screen more energy-efficient and improve the ProMotion refresh rate.

7. New C2 Modem

Apple has been developing its own modem technology, and the new C2 modem might debut in the iPhone 18 Pro. This is expected to provide faster 5G speeds, a more stable signal, and better battery efficiency.

8. 5G via Satellite

There are also reports of a satellite-based 5G system. This would allow you to use the internet even in places with no traditional mobile network. It could be a lifesaver during travels or emergencies.

9. New Wireless Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro models might get Apple's new N2 wireless chip. This should lead to better performance for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless connections.

10. New Colours and Minor Design Changes

While a complete redesign isn't on the cards, expect some small tweaks. New colours like Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver might be introduced. Colours like Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue might be discontinued. The Ceramic Shield design on the MagSafe area could also see some changes.

11. Simpler Camera Control Button

The camera control button might be simplified. Rumours suggest Apple might remove the touch sensitivity and haptic feedback, keeping only the pressure-sensitive system.

12. A Slightly Thicker Design

To fit the bigger battery, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might be slightly thicker. This could make the phone a bit heavier, but it's a small price to pay for longer battery life.

iPhone 18 Pro: A Potentially Huge Upgrade

Even if the design changes are minor, the iPhone 18 Pro series is shaping up to be a massive leap forward in performance, camera, battery, and connectivity. Of course, we can only confirm these details after Apple's official launch event.