    Motorola introduces Moto G13 in India at Rs 9,499; Is it worth buying?

    Motorola launched the Moto G13 entry-level smartphone in India today. The affordable Moto G13 comes with a fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers capable of Dolby Atmos playback making it seemingly ideal for content consumption. Is it worth buying? Here's what we know so far.
     

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    The Moto G13, a 4G smartphone, has been introduced in India. The Moto G13 is available for purchase on Flipkart for a price of Rs 9,499 in the nation. The 64GB capacity variant is included in the price. It will go on sale on April 5. The 4G gadget has now made its debut in India and is already accessible on the international market. 

    The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which has previously been found in several low-cost smartphones, powers the Moto G13. It has 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A microSD card can be used to increase the internal capacity, according to the manufacturer. For biometric authentication, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is included.

    Android 13 OS is preinstalled on the Moto G13. This is beneficial given that many manufacturers are now selling devices running the Android 12 OS. The release of Android 14 OS is just around the corner, and nobody would want to purchase a smartphone with a two-year-old version of the Android operating system. The OEMs should release the devices with the most recent Android OS in order to provide users with an improved experience over time since the budget devices even have limited software support.

    The Moto G13 has an 89.47 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 6.5-inch IPS touchscreen with a 576Hz touch sampling rate. This one has a 90Hz LCD panel refresh rate. The panel even has Panda Glass protection.

    The Moto G13 has a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear for optics. Both a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel closeup sensor support it. An 8-megapixel face sensor is located on the front.  There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

    The phone will be offered in two colour options - Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue from April 5 via Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

