Apple is rumored to be developing a foldable iPhone, potentially launching in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18. The device is expected to feature a book-style design with dual screens and a premium price tag.

Apple may be preparing to enter the foldable smartphone segment, with fresh reports suggesting the company could launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Media sources and experts suggest that work is already well along, with a release perhaps scheduled for the second half of next year, even though Apple has not yet confirmed any official intentions.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the foldable iPhone may make its debut concurrently with the iPhone 18 series. If true, this would bring a new form factor to Apple's smartphone lineup and represent the company's biggest change in iPhone design since the iPhone X.

Apple's Foldable iPhone: What Can You Expect?

According to leaked information, the gadget would probably have a book-style design with a 5.5-inch external cover screen and a 7.8-inch folding interior display, much like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device is anticipated to be among the thinnest foldable smartphones available, with a thickness of about 4.5 mm when unfurled and 9 mm when closed.

According to reports, the foldable iPhone is estimated to cost over $2,000, or around Rs 1.72 lakh in India, placing it in the ultra-premium market.

Apple is renowned for its careful approach to new product categories. The corporation usually waits for technology to develop before releasing its own version of the product, rather than being the first to market. Regarding foldables, Android manufacturers like Samsung have already released many hardware generations that solve difficulties like screen creases and hinge durability—issues that Apple is allegedly trying to avoid with a better hinge mechanism and thinner display materials.

In other ways, the next handset may be different from current iPhone models. According to rumours, it could forsake FaceID in lieu of a TouchID sensor that is positioned on the side, perhaps as a compromise to keep the device's thin profile. There are also rumours that a Meta Lens front camera and a new dual-lens back camera system are being developed.

According to reports, iOS 27 is being modified for the foldable format, including features that make use of the bigger screen. Potential compatibility for the Apple Pencil, split-screen functionality, and multitasking enhancements are all being investigated.