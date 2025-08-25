Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. This smartphone is rumored to feature advanced specs like 4 cameras and book-style folding, posing a direct challenge to Samsung and Google's foldable phones.

Apple foldable phone: Millions of iPhone lovers worldwide eagerly await Apple's upcoming series. The iPhone 16 series received immense love from users in 2024. This year, the company is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 Series with the latest and most advanced features. Meanwhile, leaked reports have further heightened customer curiosity. Foldable phones are currently trending in the market. To compete with Samsung and Google, Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone by 2026.

Apple Set to Challenge Samsung

Both Samsung and Apple dominate the flagship smartphone market. A total of four models will be released under the iPhone 17 series, including the basic, Pro, Pro Max, and a new model called iPhone Air. It will compete with the already existing Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in the market. Similarly, Google is also in the race with Samsung in foldable phones, considering which Apple is also considering bringing its foldable iPhone soon.

What to Expect in the iPhone Fold/Flip?

According to leak reports, Apple is working rapidly to launch its first foldable iPhone worldwide in 2026. This phone will open like a book, featuring a large screen, advanced features, and a powerful battery. The phone's design may resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Pixel 9 Fold.

Significant Camera Upgrade

iPhones are known for their excellent cameras. Hence, it is expected that Apple might offer a 4-camera setup in the foldable phone, with one on the front, one inside the screen, and two rear cameras, further enhancing image and video quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a foldable phone cost in India?

Foldable phones from various companies, including Vivo and Samsung, are available in the Indian market. They are more expensive than regular smartphones. While the price of each foldable mobile depends on its features, a basic foldable phone can be purchased for a starting price of 50,000 rupees up to two lakh rupees.

What is the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, which comes with advanced features and a premium design, starts at a price of 1,74,999.

Which is the cheapest foldable phone?

Currently, the cheapest foldable phone in India is the Motorola Razr 60 5G. This foldable phone is listed on Amazon at a price of 49,490 rupees.