Apple is set to release its first foldable iPhone, codenamed 'V68', in 2026. Featuring a book-like design, four cameras, and unique features like Touch ID and e-SIM, this phone is expected to be priced around $2,100 and come in black and white.

American tech giant Apple is preparing for a revolutionary change in its iPhone lineup. Intriguing details about Apple's first foldable iPhone, set to be released in 2026, have been revealed. With Google and Samsung already having established their presence in the foldable phone market, Apple is ready to take its first step in this domain. Learn about the specifications, color options, and price of this new iPhone.

Book-like Opening Design:

Apple has codenamed its foldable iPhone ‘V68’. This phone features a book-like opening design and includes a total of four cameras. There will be a dual-camera setup on the back, one camera on the inner display, and another on the cover display. This design allows users to take high-quality photos from different angles.

Feature Details:

To enhance the phone's durability, Apple will incorporate Touch ID instead of Face ID. Additionally, this iPhone will not have a physical SIM card slot; instead, it will have an e-SIM. For connectivity, Apple will use its own internal modem, ensuring better performance.

Colour Options and Price:

Like other Apple iPhones, this foldable iPhone won't have many color options. According to available information, it will be released only in black and white. As for the price, consumers might have to spend around $2,100 for this phone. However, there is no official confirmation about the price yet.

Future Plans:

In 2027, the iPhone will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and Apple plans to introduce significant design changes to the iPhone on this occasion. Information suggests that the square corners will be removed, and a new design will be introduced in line with the Liquid Glass interface.

Overall, Apple's foldable iPhone is likely to attract attention in the market. Apple is expected to bring its own unique style to compete with giants like Google and Samsung. People are eagerly waiting for the 2026 release.