Apple is reintroducing blood oxygen monitoring to its latest Apple Watch models in the US after resolving a patent dispute with Masimo. The feature will now transmit raw data to the iPhone for processing, with results displayed in the Health app.

Following a recent US Customs judgement that permits the business to import watches with a modified version of the technology, Apple decided to provide the update. The revised technology will therefore enable the Apple Watch to transmit raw sensor data to the associated iPhone for computation, rather than processing signals on the watch itself. The Respiratory section of the Health app will then provide the final findings. To put it briefly, Apple Watch owners will be able to check their blood oxygen levels using their watch once more, but the iPhone will display the findings.

Why Ban Was Imposed on This Feature?

The most recent decision about the workaround is the result of a protracted legal dispute between Apple and Masimo, a medical technology company located in California that is well-known for its pulse oximeters. Apple was accused by the corporation of violating patents pertaining to pulse oximetry, the technique used to assess blood oxygen levels. The iPhone manufacturer was even accused of stealing trade secrets by enlisting workers. After years of back and forth, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) finally decided with Masimo in 2023, which resulted in an import restriction on specific Apple Watches that used the contested technology.

About Blood Oxygen Feature

During the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, Apple introduced blood oxygen monitoring. Although the function was never marketed as a medical-grade diagnostic tool, it was well-liked by users who were concerned about their health and those keeping an eye on respiratory problems. Additionally, it is a component of the company's broader portfolio of health and fitness tracking tools, which also includes fall detection, temperature sensing, sleep tracking, ECG readings, and warnings of abnormal heart rhythms.