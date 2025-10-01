Amazon has unveiled its most advanced generation of Echo devices, including the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11. These products are engineered with powerful new chipsets and sensors to unlock the full potential of Alexa+.

Amazon has lifted the curtain on what it calls its most advanced generation of Echo devices yet, designed specifically to unlock the power of Alexa+, its next-generation AI assistant. The lineup introduces four new products: the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11. Each device has been engineered with more processing muscle, expanded memory, edge-based computing, and sophisticated sensors-tools meant to showcase Alexa+ in its most natural and “ambient” form, quietly blending into users’ day-to-day lives.

Pre-orders for all four devices are open now in the U.S., with customers receiving Alexa+ Early Access right out of the box. The Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio will begin shipping on October 29, while the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 follow on November 12.

Hardware Built for Alexa+

Underlining these new products is Amazon’s in-house AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chipsets, paired with the Omnisense sensor fusion platform. Together, they are designed to power proactive, contextual, and personalized interactions-ranging from recognizing which family member enters a room to surfacing helpful reminders without being asked. Amazon frames these as steps toward a seamless ambient intelligence ecosystem.

Echo Dot Max

The Echo Dot Max arrives as the first “Dot Max” edition of the popular line, with a major focus on sound. Amazon claims it delivers nearly three times the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen). Its redesigned acoustic system includes a high-excursion woofer crafted for deep lows and a custom tweeter to capture crisp high frequencies. Audio output also adapts automatically to the dimensions of the user’s space, offering a more tailored listening experience. The device is priced at $99.99.

Echo Studio

Shrinking in size but growing in power, the new Echo Studio is now 40% smaller and wrapped in a sleek spherical shell. It supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, pairing an immersive woofer with three precisely placed full-range drivers that spread sound evenly across a room. This model will retail for $219.99.

Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11

The new smart displays see a blend of sharper visuals, stronger sound, and more intelligent presence features. Both the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 include high-definition screens that adjust to ambient visuals, a 13MP camera capable of presence detection, and integrated stereo speakers enhanced by a custom woofer for spatial audio. They double as smart home control hubs and add new tools like color-coded family calendars, shopping widgets, and health-monitoring integrations with partners such as Oura. Prices are set at $179.99 for the Echo Show 8 and $219.99 for the Echo Show 11.

Alexa+ Store and Ecosystem

Marking an expansion beyond hardware, Amazon also announced the Alexa+ Store, a dedicated hub for finding and connecting thousands of compatible devices and services. Big-name partners-including Bose, Sonos, LG, and BMW-are already working Alexa+ into their own products, cementing its ambitions outside the home.