Amazon’s refresh of the Ring security cameras lineup brings 4K high-resolution video recording support for the first time.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) unveiled a refreshed lineup of Ring security cameras on Tuesday, featuring 4K high-resolution video recording support for the first time in the brand’s portfolio.

The new Ring security cameras also come equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered pet-finding feature, turning them into community tools for pet owners.

