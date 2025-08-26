Apple is set to release the AirPods Pro 3 with new health features, including heart rate tracking. These features, along with a redesign and improved sound quality, may come at a higher price point.

Although the release of the iPhone 17 will take up much of the next several weeks, Apple has additional goods planned before the year is up. Both the new iPad Pro and new versions of the Apple Watch Series are being discussed. However, the AirPods Pro 3 model, which has several noteworthy health features, might be a major boost. According to a Bloomberg story, Apple's significant shift towards services with the next product may be demonstrated by the third-generation AirPods Pro model. Additionally, it notes that Apple is releasing the updated AirPods this year, albeit nothing is known about their design or other features.

What Can You Expect?

Heart rate tracking via the buds will be supported by the AirPods Pro 3 model; this capability may be lifted from one of Apple's current devices. The business claims that the Powerbeats Pro 2 has LED optical sensors in the buds that aid in determining blood flow and heart rate in addition to the heart rate monitoring tool.

Apple is probably going to combine it with a number of fitness applications and its own Health platform, which may ultimately be available for purchase. As the wearable fitness industry develops with new use cases, it does seem like a logical next step for the AirPods.

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to receive a long-overdue redesign in addition to the health enhancements, according to the report. Additionally, the AirPods' sound quality ought to increase, which should enhance active noise cancellation. However, these enhancements may also result in the AirPods Pro 3 costing a little more than the previous models, which is consistent with Apple's anticipated approach for this year's iPhone 17 series.

The USB C version of the same model was only released a year after the final AirPods Pro model was released in 2022. Apple is probably going to release the AirPods Pro 3 this year, which should be the major update that customers have been waiting for.