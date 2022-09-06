5 reasons why you should buy Poco M5

The Poco M5 has been launched with a MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and more. The Poco M5 has been launched as a budget offering in India, and comes with a faux leather back panel and a two-tone colour scheme.

The newest Poco smartphone, the Poco M5, has gone on sale in India. Triple cameras, a 90Hz display, a MediaTek CPU, and other features are all included with the Poco M5's introduction. In India, the Poco M5 has been introduced as a low-cost option. It sports a faux leather back panel and a two-tone colour design.

The Poco M5 will include the recognisable Poco Yellow colour in terms of style, and the image teases a leather finish on the rear. On the other hand, the three cameras are housed inside a sizable module that is painted black.

Display specs: The 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate comes with the Poco M5 when it was first introduced in India. A MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage power the smartphone. 5,000mAh battery and 33W rapid charging are included with the smartphone.

Camera configuration: A 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens make up the Poco M5's triple rear camera configuration. The Poco M5 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Additional features: The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a USB type-C port as connectivity options.

Pricing of various models: The starting pricing of the Poco M5 is Rs 12,499 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499 in the nation.

Colours & where to buy: The Poco M5 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, with the first transaction occurring on September 13. Icy Blue, Power Black, and Yellow are the three colour options available for the smartphone at launch.

