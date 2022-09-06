Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why you should buy Poco M5

    The Poco M5 has been launched with a MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and more. The Poco M5 has been launched as a budget offering in India, and comes with a faux leather back panel and a two-tone colour scheme.

    5 reasons why you should buy Poco M5 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    The newest Poco smartphone, the Poco M5, has gone on sale in India. Triple cameras, a 90Hz display, a MediaTek CPU, and other features are all included with the Poco M5's introduction. In India, the Poco M5 has been introduced as a low-cost option. It sports a faux leather back panel and a two-tone colour design.

    The Poco M5 will include the recognisable Poco Yellow colour in terms of style, and the image teases a leather finish on the rear. On the other hand, the three cameras are housed inside a sizable module that is painted black. 

    Display specs: The 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate comes with the Poco M5 when it was first introduced in India. A MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage power the smartphone. 5,000mAh battery and 33W rapid charging are included with the smartphone.

    Camera configuration: A 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens make up the Poco M5's triple rear camera configuration. The Poco M5 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Pro to have more buttons, larger display, titanium case?

    Additional features: The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a USB type-C port as connectivity options.

    Pricing of various models: The starting pricing of the Poco M5 is Rs 12,499 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,499 in the nation.

    Colours & where to buy: The Poco M5 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, with the first transaction occurring on September 13. Icy Blue, Power Black, and Yellow are the three colour options available for the smartphone at launch.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7; Here's why Apple preponed the launch

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Pro to have more buttons larger display titanium case details here gcw

    Apple Watch Pro to have more buttons, larger display, titanium case?

    Apple event livestream where when how to watch live iphone 14 series apple watch airpods pro 2 launch gcw

    Apple's iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch series 8 launch: When & where to watch event live?

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event details here gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event?

    Poco M5 to launch in India today Know expected specs other details Here s how to watch event live gcw

    Poco M5 to launch in India today: Know expected specs, other details; Here's how to watch event live

    iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7 Here s why Apple may have preponed it gcw

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7; Here's why Apple preponed the launch

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this RBA

    Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria - adt

    NEET UG Results 2022: NTS to announce results on September 7; know websites, eligibility criteria

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details AJR

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details

    tennis US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal stunned by Frances Tiafoe in pre-quarters; Twitter staggered-ayh

    US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal stunned by Frances Tiafoe in pre-quarters; Twitter staggered

    5000 cars stolen in 27 years Delhi Police arrests India s biggest car thief gcw

    5000 cars stolen in 27 years: Delhi Police arrests 'India's biggest car thief'

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon